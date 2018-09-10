Log in
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP (NJR)
New Jersey Resources : Board of Directors Increases Dividend by 7.3 Percent

09/10/2018 | 10:35pm CEST

Today, the board of directors of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) unanimously approved a 7.3 percent increase in the quarterly dividend rate to $.2925 per share from $.2725 per share. The new quarterly rate will be effective with the dividend payable October 1, 2018 to shareowners of record on September 21, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, NJR had approximately 87.9 million shares of common stock outstanding. This dividend replaces the previously announced dividend of $.2725 per share approved on July 10, 2018 for shareowners of record on September 21, 2018.

The new annual dividend rate will be $1.17 per share. NJR has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952, and this marks the 25th dividend increase over the last 23 years.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 335 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, as well as its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR:

Visit www.njresources.com.
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.
Download our free NJR investor relations app for iPad, iPhone and Android.

NJR-D


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 074 M
EBIT 2018 251 M
Net income 2018 215 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,37%
P/E ratio 2018 19,16
P/E ratio 2019 23,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 4 127 M
Chart NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP
Duration : Period :
New Jersey Resources Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 46,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence M. Downes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen D. Westhoven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick J. Migliaccio Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline K. Shea Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Trice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP16.29%4 127
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.2.87%30 897
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD32.95%10 659
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD30.86%10 513
UGI CORP15.36%9 416
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD2.68%8 648
