New Jersey Resources : FERC Staff Issues Environmental Assessment for Adelphia Gateway Project

WALL, N.J., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adelphia Gateway, LLC today announced the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Staff issued its Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project (Project) recommending that the FERC Certificate Order for the Project contain a finding of no significant environmental impact.

"Adelphia Gateway is an important project that will deliver clean, low cost natural gas to constrained markets in the Greater Philadelphia region," said Steve Westhoven, president and chief operating officer of New Jersey Resources, the parent company of Adelphia Gateway. "We are pleased FERC Staff issued the Environmental Assessment and confirmed the project will have no significant environmental impact as it converts an existing pipeline to natural gas. We look forward to continuing to work with regulators and local communities to place Adelphia Gateway into service."

The EA process is designed to independently analyze Adelphia Gateway's proposed conversion of an existing oil pipeline to natural gas and assess potential environmental impacts of the construction and operation of the Project. Following receipt of a FERC Certificate Order and all other necessary regulatory approvals, Adelphia Gateway expects the Project to be placed into service in 2019.

The Adelphia Gateway Project will convert 50 miles of an existing 84-mile pipeline — spanning portions of Delaware, Chester, Bucks, Montgomery and Northampton counties — from oil to natural gas. The northern 34 miles of the pipeline, which extends from western Bucks County to the Martins Creek terminal in Northampton County, has delivered natural gas since 1996. The Project also involves construction of compressor station facilities in West Rockhill Township and Lower Chichester Township and approximately 4.7 miles of new laterals in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and New Castle County, Delaware.

When commissioned, the Adelphia Gateway Project will deliver natural gas to serve customers in the Greater Philadelphia region. The additional supply is anticipated to benefit Philadelphia consumers through energy market savings and resulting economic benefits of approximately $677 million over the first 15 years that Adelphia Gateway is in service.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas , NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth , Ocean and parts of Morris , Middlesex and Burlington counties.

, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in , and parts of , and counties. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 231 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 231 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets, and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America .

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets, and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across . NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey .

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

