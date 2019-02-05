New Jersey Resources : NATURAL GAS CONTINUES TO LEAD ON SUSTAINABILITY ANNOUNCES MEMBERSHIP IN ONE FUTURE

WALL, N.J. - Building on its commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) today announced it has joined Our Nation's Energy Future Coalition (ONE Future), a natural gas industry-led organization dedicated to voluntarily achieving meaningful reductions in methane emissions across the natural gas supply chain. ONE Future, now 16-members strong with the addition of NJNG, focuses on achieving a science-based average rate of methane emission that is equal to 1 percent or less of total natural gas production by 2025.

By becoming a member, NJNG is further demonstrating its commitment to the dual goals of: better ensuring the environmental benefits of natural gas by reducing overall methane emissions, and leading with environmental best practices for the operations of its natural gas distribution system.

'We are pleased to start 2019 with this important partnership that builds on New Jersey Natural Gas' core commitment to responsible, sustainable practices that benefit our environment,' said Steve Westhoven, president and COO of New Jersey Resources. 'ONE Future's recent reporting demonstrates its commitment to achieving measurable goals and exceeding expectations. We are proud to join the coalition and take another important step in our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility.'

In addition to sitting on the ONE Future board, as a member company, NJNG commits to measure its emissions and track progress over time according to the ONE Future reporting protocols.

Membership in ONE Future is completely voluntary, and represents another step in NJNG's commitment to embracing innovation and new approaches to sustainable and responsible business practices.

New Jersey Natural Gas Has Been a Leader on Sustainability Initiatives to Benefit the Environment

First in the Country to Source Natural Gas Supply from TrustWell™ Responsible Gas Program. NJNG was recognized in 2018 by the Independent Energy Standards Corporation (IES) for its role in the completion of the industry's first ever TrustWell responsible gas transaction, an important milestone for the natural gas industry. According to IES, the TrustWell Responsible Gas Program is aimed at creating a differentiated market for natural gas that allows purchasers to select responsibly developed natural gas based on TrustWell ratings. These ratings are based on a broad measure of each facility's profile and operational controls, including areas such as well integrity and emissions controls, and combined into an overall TrustWell score.

Membership in the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Methane Challenge. In 2018, NJNG committed to the EPA Methane Challenge, another voluntary methane emissions reduction program, to adopt and share best practices to mitigate methane emissions.

NJNG Has Aggressively Invested in its System, Improving Safety and Reducing Emissions. NJNG boasts the fewest leaks per mile of all natural gas utilities in New Jersey. NJNG has proactively replaced aging infrastructure, recently earning the distinction of being the first New Jersey natural gas utility to eliminate the use of cast iron pipe in its distribution system. By the end of 2019, NJNG expects to replace the remaining bare steel in its system. Once complete, it will be the first natural gas utility in New Jersey to do so.



New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

