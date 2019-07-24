New Jersey Resources : Natural Gas Grows PowerSave Schools Program To Reach 35 Schools

WALL, N.J. - New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) announced an open application period for the PowerSave Schools (PowerSave) program, benefitting eligible public schools in its service territory for the 2019-20 academic year. Created by the Alliance to Save Energy (Alliance), the program incorporates energy-efficiency into classroom curricula and educates students by way of hands-on projects designed to help schools save energy and money through changes in behavior, operations and maintenance procedures.

PowerSave is proud to welcome 22 returning schools that also participated in the 2018-19 school year, and will accept 13 new schools following an open-application period beginning today, July 23, 2019.

'PowerSave is an effective platform to further our Conserve to Preserve® energy conservation efforts in both the near and long terms, by engaging students and putting their environmental leadership front and center,' said Anne-Marie Peracchio, director of conservation and clean energy at New Jersey Natural Gas. 'We are excited to expand the reach of this program in the coming school year and reach even more enthusiastic, like-minded teachers, students and school staff, to advance energy-saving efforts and encourage others to incorporate energy efficiency as a standard practice.'

To be eligible to participate, schools must be located within NJNG's service territory and be registered with Sustainable Jersey for Schools® - which will facilitate the application process. This nonprofit is a free and voluntary initiative that helps schools go green, conserve resources and contribute to a better future, while earning points toward certification as a sustainable school.

Scott Thach, vice president for the Alliance to Save Energy, added, 'Our strong collaboration with NJNG exemplifies the impact we can have in empowering the younger generation to make a difference by training and educating their peers and community members on best energy practices.'

The Alliance will assign each new and returning school with a local project leader who will provide ongoing support, training workshops and resources to guide students and staff in implementing energy-efficiency projects. It will also help initial schools that started in the program three years ago transition to an independent program to further their energy-efficiency efforts. Nationally, PowerSave participating schools reduce consumption an average of 5 to 15 percent annually.

The program closely aligns with the mission of Sustainable Jersey for Schools to energize the sustainability efforts of New Jersey public schools through training, grants and incentives that help improve efficiency, cut waste and free up money for the classroom.

Schools registered with Sustainable Jersey for Schools are encouraged to apply by the August 23, 2019 deadline. The program will roll out across selected participating schools in September 2019 and continue throughout the academic year. Interested schools can contact Jamie Rottura, local project leader for PowerSave Schools, at jrottura@ase.org for details.

To access the application online click here, or go to the Grants & Resources tab at sustainablejerseyschools.com and select Resource Opportunities on the right navigation bar.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that provides safe and reliable natural gas and renewable energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains nearly 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve more than half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures is a leading renewable energy company that invests in, owns and operates residential and commercial solar projects with a total capacity in excess of 250 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low carbon solutions.

NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets, and provides customized energy solutions to customers across North America.

NJR Midstream serves customers, from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers, through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and a 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

NJR Home Services provides service contracts, as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes and businesses throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

