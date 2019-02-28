New Jersey Resources : Natural Gas Plans to Invest $507 Million to Strengthen Infrastructure

As a part of its ongoing commitment to provide safe and reliable service
for its customers, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) submitted a filing to
the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to reinforce its natural
gas delivery and information technology (IT) systems. Through its
Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP), NJNG is seeking to invest $507
million over five years on a series of infrastructure projects that
enhance and support the reliability and resiliency of its systems.
“As a regulated utility and lifeline service provider, we have a
fundamental responsibility to provide our customers with safe and
reliable service,” said Steve Westhoven, president and COO of New Jersey
Resources. “This obligation is what drives our investments and our
commitment to proactively strengthen our systems, improve our operations
and continue to exceed our customers’ expectations.”
The IIP consists of a series of natural gas transmission and
distribution replacement and enhancement projects and a critical,
integrated IT program that will replace NJNG’s existing systems
installed between 1994 and 1997 and will no longer have extended support
after April 2025. The IT upgrade will strengthen the infrastructure the
NJNG team uses to serve its customers and will include new billing,
customer service, asset management, work order and accounting systems.
The initiative will also strengthen NJNG’s cybersecurity program.
The transmission and distribution projects include 19 looping
reinforcements that will add secondary feeds or interconnect to single
feed distribution systems, and replace and upgrade NJNG’s trunk line
system in Lakewood, Denville and Roxbury. Other projects include
replacing over seven miles of main and installing a new regulator
station, connecting NJNG’s liquefied natural gas facility in Howell to
its transmission backbone, reconstructing and relocating a regulator
station in Brick Township, installing 60,000 protective devices on
regulator vents in flood prone areas, and installing approximately
16,000 excess flow valves (EFV). An EFV automatically restricts the flow
of natural gas if a service line is broken. Each of these projects will
strengthen NJNG’s delivery system and enhance safety, reliability and
resiliency.
Pending BPU approval, NJNG will begin necessary engineering and design
work for the construction of these projects, with all work to be
completed over a five-year timeframe. Work will be prioritized based on
need and community impacts.
In the filing, NJNG is seeking to recover the capital investment costs
associated with IIP through six annual adjustments to its base rate with
the first change expected in October 2020. NJNG will submit to the BPU
an annual cost recovery filing for investments placed in service during
the program period. A typical residential heating customer using 1,000
therms per year could see an average annual increase of approximately
$18.35 or 1.8 percent over the recovery period. Additionally, NJNG will
file a base rate case no later than five years after the IIP is approved.
