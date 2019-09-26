New Jersey Resources : Natural Gas Wins J.D. Power Award, Ranked Highest In The East Among Large Natural Gas Utilities Five Years In A Row

WALL, N.J. - For the fifth consecutive year, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) received the best ranking among peer utilities for its commitment to excellence, with customers rating the company 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Large Utilities,' according to the J.D. Power 2019 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studysm.

NJNG ranked number one in its segment and highest in price, safety and reliability, billing and payment and corporate citizenship - outperforming its peers. The company achieved an overall score of 771, compared to an average segment score of 737.

'This award is a reflection of the hard work and exceptional performance of NJNG's dedicated employees, who focus every day on serving our customers and exceeding their expectations,' Steve Westhoven, president and COO of New Jersey Natural Gas, said. 'On behalf of all our employees, we say thank you to our customers for recognizing NJNG's efforts to deliver an outstanding customer experience and safe, reliable and affordable service.'

NJNG has been recognized for its ongoing commitment to customers 14 times since J.D. Power began measuring the customer satisfaction of natural gas utilities more than 18 years ago.

New Jersey Natural Gas received the highest numerical score among large utility providers in the East in the J.D. Power 2019 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. 2019 study based on 57,879 total responses, measuring the opinions of customers with their gas utility company, surveyed September 2018-July 2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that provides safe and reliable natural gas and renewable energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains nearly 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve more than half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures is a leading renewable energy company that invests in, owns and operates residential and commercial solar projects with a total capacity in excess of 250 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low carbon solutions.

NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets, and provides customized energy solutions to customers across North America.

NJR Midstream serves customers, from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers, through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and a 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

NJR Home Services provides service contracts, as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes and businesses throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

