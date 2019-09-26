Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Jersey Resources Corp    NJR

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP

(NJR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New Jersey Resources : Natural Gas Wins J.D. Power Award, Ranked Highest In The East Among Large Natural Gas Utilities Five Years In A Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

WALL, N.J. - For the fifth consecutive year, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) received the best ranking among peer utilities for its commitment to excellence, with customers rating the company 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Large Utilities,' according to the J.D. Power 2019 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studysm.

NJNG ranked number one in its segment and highest in price, safety and reliability, billing and payment and corporate citizenship - outperforming its peers. The company achieved an overall score of 771, compared to an average segment score of 737.

'This award is a reflection of the hard work and exceptional performance of NJNG's dedicated employees, who focus every day on serving our customers and exceeding their expectations,' Steve Westhoven, president and COO of New Jersey Natural Gas, said. 'On behalf of all our employees, we say thank you to our customers for recognizing NJNG's efforts to deliver an outstanding customer experience and safe, reliable and affordable service.'

NJNG has been recognized for its ongoing commitment to customers 14 times since J.D. Power began measuring the customer satisfaction of natural gas utilities more than 18 years ago.

New Jersey Natural Gas received the highest numerical score among large utility providers in the East in the J.D. Power 2019 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. 2019 study based on 57,879 total responses, measuring the opinions of customers with their gas utility company, surveyed September 2018-July 2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that provides safe and reliable natural gas and renewable energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains nearly 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve more than half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures is a leading renewable energy company that invests in, owns and operates residential and commercial solar projects with a total capacity in excess of 250 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets, and provides customized energy solutions to customers across North America.
  • NJR Midstream serves customers, from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers, through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and a 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts, as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes and businesses throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR:

Visit www.njresources.com.
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
'Like' us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.
Download our free NJR investor relations app for iPad, iPhone and Android.

Disclaimer

New Jersey Resources Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 17:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP
01:43pNEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Natural Gas Wins J.D. Power Award, Ranked Highest In The ..
PU
09/19NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/18NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Steve Westhoven Appointed President and CEO Of New Jersey..
AQ
09/16NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Steve Westhoven Appointed President and CEO of New Jersey..
BU
09/16NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change i..
AQ
09/10NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Board of Directors Increases Dividend by 6.8 Percent
BU
09/05New Jersey Resources Unit NJR Midstream to Buy Miss. Gas Storage Facility
DJ
09/05NJR MIDSTREAM : Announces Acquisition of Leaf River Energy Center
BU
09/05NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulati..
AQ
08/09NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Aug. 11 Serves As Reminder for New Jersey Residents to Al..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 624 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 176 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 4 088 M
Chart NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP
Duration : Period :
New Jersey Resources Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 46,83  $
Last Close Price 45,43  $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence M. Downes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen D. Westhoven President, COO & Director
Glenn C. Lockwood Executive Vice President
Patrick J. Migliaccio Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline K. Shea Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP-0.53%4 088
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.-6.05%32 863
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD17.31%11 770
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD22.67%10 824
UGI CORP-4.65%10 630
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-18.24%7 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group