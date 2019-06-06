New Jersey Resources : Releases Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) today announced its annual Corporate Sustainability Report is available on its website. The report covers NJR’s environmental, social and governance initiatives for fiscal 2018 and highlights its commitment to sustainability and stakeholder transparency.

NJR’s sustainability highlights in the report include:

Methane and broader emissions reduction initiatives;

Driving reductions in energy consumption through energy efficiency and energy conservation investments;

Ongoing, substantial investments in clean energy, including in New Jersey’s solar market;

Fleet and building emission reductions;

Employee wellness programs and initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion;

Volunteerism and community involvement; and,

Global Reporting Index disclosures.

The report can be accessed online by visiting https://www.njresources.com/about/corporate-sustainability-report/index.aspx.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that provides safe and reliable natural gas and renewable energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains nearly 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve more than half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures is a leading renewable energy company that invests in, owns and operates residential and commercial solar projects with a total capacity in excess of 250 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low carbon solutions.

NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets, and provides customized energy solutions to customers across North America.

NJR Midstream serves customers, from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers, through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and a 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

NJR Home Services provides service contracts, as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes and businesses throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

