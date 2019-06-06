New Jersey Resources : Releases Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) today announced its annual Corporate
Sustainability Report is available on its website. The report covers
NJR’s environmental, social and governance initiatives for fiscal 2018
and highlights its commitment to sustainability and stakeholder
transparency.
NJR’s sustainability highlights in the report include:
-
Methane and broader emissions reduction initiatives;
-
Driving reductions in energy consumption through energy efficiency and
energy conservation investments;
-
Ongoing, substantial investments in clean energy, including in New
Jersey’s solar market;
-
Fleet and building emission reductions;
-
Employee wellness programs and initiatives to promote diversity and
inclusion;
-
Volunteerism and community involvement; and,
-
Global Reporting Index disclosures.
The report can be accessed online by visiting https://www.njresources.com/about/corporate-sustainability-report/index.aspx.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that provides
safe and reliable natural gas and renewable energy services, including
transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is
composed of five primary businesses:
-
New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and
maintains nearly 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and
distribution infrastructure to serve more than half a million
customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and
Burlington counties.
-
NJR Clean Energy Ventures is a leading renewable energy company that
invests in, owns and operates residential and commercial solar
projects with a total capacity in excess of 250 megawatts, providing
residential and commercial customers with low carbon solutions.
-
NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas
transportation and storage assets, and provides customized energy
solutions to customers across North America.
-
NJR Midstream serves customers, from local distributors and producers
to electric generators and wholesale marketers, through its 50 percent
equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility
and a 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
-
NJR Home Services provides service contracts, as well as heating,
central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and
other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes and
businesses throughout New Jersey.
NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers
save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging
efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such
as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.
