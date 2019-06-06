Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Jersey Resources Corp    NJR

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP

(NJR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New Jersey Resources : Releases Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) today announced its annual Corporate Sustainability Report is available on its website. The report covers NJR’s environmental, social and governance initiatives for fiscal 2018 and highlights its commitment to sustainability and stakeholder transparency.

NJR’s sustainability highlights in the report include:

  • Methane and broader emissions reduction initiatives;
  • Driving reductions in energy consumption through energy efficiency and energy conservation investments;
  • Ongoing, substantial investments in clean energy, including in New Jersey’s solar market;
  • Fleet and building emission reductions;
  • Employee wellness programs and initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion;
  • Volunteerism and community involvement; and,
  • Global Reporting Index disclosures.

The report can be accessed online by visiting https://www.njresources.com/about/corporate-sustainability-report/index.aspx.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that provides safe and reliable natural gas and renewable energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains nearly 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve more than half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures is a leading renewable energy company that invests in, owns and operates residential and commercial solar projects with a total capacity in excess of 250 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets, and provides customized energy solutions to customers across North America.
  • NJR Midstream serves customers, from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers, through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and a 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts, as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes and businesses throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR:

Visit www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.

“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

Download our free NJR investor relations app for iPad, iPhone and Android.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP
05:20pNEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Releases Annual Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
06/03NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Natural gas submits annual filings to the board of public..
AQ
05/31NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS : Submits Annual Filings to the New Jersey Board of Publi..
BU
05/10NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
05/07NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Gregory E. Aliff Elected to New Jersey Resources Board of..
BU
05/07NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/03NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/03NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03NEW JERSEY RESOURCES : Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
04/29NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 695 M
EBIT 2019 169 M
Net income 2019 177 M
Debt 2019 2 453 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 24,92
P/E ratio 2020 21,39
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capitalization 4 336 M
Chart NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP
Duration : Period :
New Jersey Resources Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 48,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence M. Downes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen D. Westhoven President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Patrick J. Migliaccio Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline K. Shea Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Trice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP5.21%4 302
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.4.07%36 741
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD18.17%10 609
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD2.79%10 463
UGI CORP-0.36%9 119
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-15.10%7 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About