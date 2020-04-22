Log in
New Jersey Resources : Schedules Fiscal 2020 Second-quarter Earnings Call

04/22/2020 | 02:09pm EDT

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) invites investors, customers, members of the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its fiscal 2020 second-quarter earnings results on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. ET. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Westhoven and Chief Financial Officer Pat Migliaccio will present an overview of NJR’s financial and operational performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

A few minutes prior to the webcast, go to njresources.com and select “Investor Relations.” Scroll down and click “Investor Information” on the left side of the page, then select “Events & Presentations” and click on the webcast link.

About New Jersey Resources

NJR is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of nearly 300 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • NJR Midstream serves customers - from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers - through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as its 50 percent equity ownership in Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facilities and 20 percent equity interest in the planned PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.
Download our free NJR investor relations app for iPad, iPhone and Android.

NJR-E


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 748 M
EBIT 2020 229 M
Net income 2020 195 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,86%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,13x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 3 096 M
Chart NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
New Jersey Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 44,60  $
Last Close Price 32,39  $
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Westhoven President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald L. Correll Chairman
Patrick J. Migliaccio Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline K. Shea Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Trice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION-27.33%3 096
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-1.99%30 050
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED0.61%11 880
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.20%11 204
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.00%4 927
ONE GAS, INC.-8.89%4 506
