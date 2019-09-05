Log in
New Jersey Resources Corp

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP

(NJR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New Jersey Resources Unit NJR Midstream to Buy Miss. Gas Storage Facility

0
09/05/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) unit NJR Midstream has agreed to buy Mississippi natural gas storage facility Leaf River Energy Center LLC from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners for $367.5 million, subject to certain conditions.

Leaf River consists of three salt dome caverns with a combined capacity of 32.2 million dekatherms. Macquarie bought Leaf River in late 2012 from NGS Energy LP.

NJR Midstream has 50% stake in Pennsylvania gas storage facility Steckman Ridge.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD 1.89% 125.26 End-of-day quote.13.67%
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP 0.78% 38.91 Delayed Quote.5.61%
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP 0.44% 46.08 Delayed Quote.0.46%
NGS GROUP AB 0.93% 21.8 Delayed Quote.3.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 624 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 176 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,57%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,57x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 4 128 M
Chart NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP
Duration : Period :
New Jersey Resources Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 46,83  $
Last Close Price 46,08  $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence M. Downes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen D. Westhoven President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Patrick J. Migliaccio Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline K. Shea Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Trice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP0.46%4 128
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.-4.20%33 508
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD16.24%11 661
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD22.99%10 852
UGI CORP-9.99%8 372
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-17.03%7 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
