New Jersey Resources Unit NJR Midstream to Buy Miss. Gas Storage Facility

By Josh Beckerman

New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) unit NJR Midstream has agreed to buy Mississippi natural gas storage facility Leaf River Energy Center LLC from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners for $367.5 million, subject to certain conditions.

Leaf River consists of three salt dome caverns with a combined capacity of 32.2 million dekatherms. Macquarie bought Leaf River in late 2012 from NGS Energy LP.

NJR Midstream has 50% stake in Pennsylvania gas storage facility Steckman Ridge.

