Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Media Investment Group Inc.    NEWM

NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

(NEWM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New Media Investment : Announces Dividend and Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:46am EDT

New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media” or the “Company”, NYSE: NEWM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2019.

New Media also announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 31, 2019, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Media’s website, www.newmediainv.com.

All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “New Media Third Quarter Earnings Call” or access code “3578522”.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newmediainv.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “3578522”.

The declaration and payment of any dividends are at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors, which may decide to change the Company’s dividend policy at any time.

About New Media Investment Group Inc.

New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier marketing and technology solutions to our small and medium business partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by our 154 daily publications. As of June 30, 2019, New Media operates in over 600 markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million people on a weekly basis and serves over 200,000 business customers.

For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP
06:46aNEW MEDIA INVESTMENT : Announces Dividend and Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Resul..
BU
10/01NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
09/30NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT : Sets Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders to Vote on ..
BU
09/26NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
09/19NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT : Announces Appointment of Two Independent Directors
BU
08/07NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/06NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ot..
AQ
08/06ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Gannett Co., In..
PR
08/05NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 17,5%
P/E ratio 2018 11,6x
P/E ratio 2019 38,7x
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 510 M
Chart NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
New Media Investment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,00  $
Last Close Price 8,50  $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. Reed Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kirk A. Davis Chief Operating Officer
Kevin M. Sheehan Lead Independent Director
Theodore Peter Janulis Independent Director
Laurence Tarica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC.-26.53%510
INFORMA PLC25.13%12 577
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.40%7 609
PEARSON PLC-26.36%6 857
SCHIBSTED15.99%6 647
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED12.85%3 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group