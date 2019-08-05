New Media Investment : Announces Solid Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 08/05/2019 | 02:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Operating income of $12.2 million

As Adjusted EBITDA of $47.5 million*

Free Cash Flow of $33.6 million*

Declared second quarter dividend of $0.38

Today announced the acquisition of Gannett in a concurrent press release. Management will host an investor call about the transaction and earnings at 4:15pm ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference access code “3747329”. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be accessible to the public on a listen-only basis through each company’s website. Please visit www.newmediainv.com and www.gannett.com. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. ($ in million, except per share) GAAP Reporting Q2 2019 Revenues $ 404.4 Operating income $ 12.2 Net income attributable to New Media $ 2.8 Non-GAAP Reporting* Q2 2019 As Adjusted EBITDA $ 47.5 Free Cash Flow $ 33.6 *For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP Reporting measures, please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Note and reconciliations below. “Our results this quarter were in line with our expectations and reflect improvement over the first quarter in organic same store revenue by fifty basis points. Our growth businesses continue to perform well, with revenue at GateHouse Live up 82.9% over the prior year. Circulation revenue trends were in line with the first quarter and we continue to see strength in our strategy to grow subscribers, with digital subscriptions of 195,000, up 54.6% to prior year,” said Michael Reed, New Media President and Chief Executive Officer. “As Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow were strong in the quarter at $47.5 million and $33.6 million respectively. We are also very excited to announce this morning our agreement to acquire Gannett, which will create the leading media and marketing services company in the U.S. The combined company will be well positioned to accelerate its digital transformation and unlock meaningful shareholder value through synergies.” Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results New Media recorded total revenues of $404.4 million for the quarter, up 4.0% compared to the prior year, and down 6.9% on an organic same store basis. The same store trend was an improvement of fifty basis points over the first quarter. Traditional Print advertising revenue for the quarter decreased 15.3% on an organic same store basis compared to the prior year. This decline was fifty basis points worse than the first quarter. Digital revenue increased 12.2% on a reported basis from the prior year to $51.2 million, representing 12.7% of total revenue in the second quarter. UpCurve generated $27.3 million in revenue, an increase of 13.7% as compared with the prior year on a reported basis. Circulation revenue decreased 5.5% on an organic same store basis, which was in line with the first quarter trend. Our focus on growing subscriber volumes continues to perform well with digital-only subscribers growing to 195,000, an increase of 54.6% compared to the prior year. Commercial Print, Distribution and Events revenue increased 9.7% compared to the prior year on an organic same store basis, driven by the 82.9% growth of GateHouse Live and Promotions. The second quarter typically is the largest for that business. Operating income was $12.2 million for the quarter and Net income attributable to New Media was $2.8 million for the quarter. As Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow were $47.5 million and $33.6 million, respectively, for the quarter. Second Quarter 2019 Dividend New Media’s Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2019. The declaration and payment of any dividends are at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors, which may decide to change the Company’s dividend policy at any time. Earnings Conference Call In light of today’s announcement of the agreement to acquire Gannett Co., Inc., New Media’s management will host a conference call to discuss the transaction and earnings on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 4:15 P.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Media’s website, www.newmediainv.com. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference access code “3747329”. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be accessible to the public on a listen-only basis through each company’s website. Please visit www.newmediainv.com and www.gannett.com. The webcast replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call on the Investor Relation section of New Media’s website. About New Media Investment Group Inc. New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier marketing and technology solutions to our small and medium business partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by our 154 daily publications. As of June 30, 2019, New Media operates in over 600 markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million people on a weekly basis and serves over 200,000 business customers. For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com. Same Store and Organic Same Store Revenues Same store results take into account material acquisitions and divestitures of the Company by adjusting prior year performance to include or exclude financial results as if the Company had owned or divested a business for the comparable period. The results of several acquisitions (“tuck-in acquisitions”) were funded from the Company’s available cash and are not considered material. Organic same store revenues are same store revenues adjusted to remove non-material acquisitions and non-material divestitures, and to adjust for Commercial Print revenues that are now intercompany. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company strongly urges stockholders and other interested persons not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In addition, because Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP measures, as presented in this press release, may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (benefit), interest/financing expense, depreciation and amortization, and non-cash impairments. The Company defines As Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA before transaction and project costs, merger and acquisition related costs, integration and reorganization costs, gain/loss on sale or disposal of assets, non-cash items such as non-cash compensation, and Adjusted EBITDA from non-wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as As Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, cash taxes, interest paid, and pension payments. Management’s Use of Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from operations, net income (loss), cash flow from continuing operating activities or any other measure of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. New Media’s management believes these non-GAAP measures, as defined above, are useful to investors for the following reasons: Evaluating performance and identifying trends in day-to-day performance because the items excluded have little or no significance on the Company’s day-to-day operations; and

Providing assessments of controllable expenses that afford management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as achieving optimal financial performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow as measures of our deployed revenue generating assets between periods on a consistent basis. We believe As Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow measure our financial performance and help identify operational factors that management can impact in the short term, mainly our operating cost structure and expenses. We exclude mergers and acquisition, transaction, and project related costs such as diligence activities and new financing related costs because they represent costs unrelated to the day-to-day operating performance of the business that management can impact in the short term. We consider the loss on early extinguishment of debt to be financing related costs associated with interest expense or amortization of financing fees, which by definition are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Such charges are incidental to, but not reflective of our day-to-day operating performance of the business that management can impact in the short term. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect New Media’s current views regarding, among other things, the proposed transaction between New Media and Gannett, the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction and future opportunities for the combined company, as well as other statements that are other than historical fact. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “target(s),” “project(s),” “believe(s),” “will,” “aim,” “would,” “seek(s),” “estimate(s)” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements. New Media can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The actual results, liquidity and financial condition may differ from the anticipated results, liquidity and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and there are certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements, including, among others: continued declines in advertising and circulation revenues, economic conditions in the markets in which New Media operates, including natural disasters, tariffs and other factors affecting economic conditions generally, competition from other media companies;

the possibility of insufficient interest in New Media's digital and other businesses, technological developments in the media sector;

an ability to source acquisition opportunities with an attractive risk-adjusted return profile, inadequate diligence of acquisition targets, and difficulties integrating and reducing expenses, including at our newly acquired businesses;

New Media's and Gannett's ability to consummate the proposed transaction and to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the proposed transaction;

the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction, including the receipt of the required approval of New Media’s stockholders and Gannett’s stockholders with respect to the proposed transaction and the receipt of regulatory clearances required to consummate the proposed transaction, in each case, on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule;

the risk that the parties may be unable to achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including synergies and operating efficiencies, within the expected time-frames or at all;

the risk that the parties may be unable to achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including synergies and operating efficiencies, within the expected time-frames or at all; the risk that the committed financing necessary for the consummation of the proposed transaction is unavailable at the closing, and that any replacement financing may not be available on similar terms, or at all;

the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;

the risk that operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers, clients or suppliers) may be greater than expected following the proposed transaction;

general economic and market conditions;

the retention of certain key employees; and

the combined company’s ability to grow its digital marketing and business services initiatives, and grow its digital audience and advertiser base. Additional risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the risks identified by New Media in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except to the extent required by law, New Media expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. No Offer or Solicitation This communication is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law. Additional Information and Where to Find It This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed transaction between the Company and Gannett. The proposed transaction will be submitted to the Company’s stockholders and Gannett’s stockholders for their consideration. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which will include a prospectus with respect to shares of the Company’s common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction and a joint proxy statement for the Company’s stockholders and Gannett’s stockholders (the “Joint Proxy Statement”), and each of the Company and Gannett will mail the Joint Proxy Statement to their respective stockholders and file other documents regarding the proposed acquisition with the SEC. Stockholders of the Company and Gannett are urged to read all relevant documents filed with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the Joint Proxy Statement, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, carefully when they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement, the Joint Proxy Statement and other relevant materials (when they become available) and any other documents filed or furnished by the Company or Gannett with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s web site, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and the Joint Proxy Statement from the Company upon written request to the Company at 1345 Avenue of the Americas, Floor 45, New York, NY 10105, or by calling (212) 479-3160. Participants in Solicitation The Company and Gannett and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of shares of the Company common stock and holders of shares of Gannett common stock in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in the proxy statement for the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 12, 2019. Information about the directors and executive officers of Gannett is set forth in the proxy statement for Gannett’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 26, 2019. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interest of such participants by reading the Registration Statement and the Joint Proxy Statement (once available). You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above. NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data) June 30, 2019 December 30, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,029 $ 48,651 Restricted cash 3,155 4,119 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,694 and

$8,042 at June 30, 2019 and December 30, 2018, respectively 150,675 174,274 Inventory 19,647 25,022 Prepaid expenses 30,506 23,935 Other current assets 20,733 21,608 Total current assets 244,745 297,609 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $243,304

and $219,256 at June 30, 2019 and December 30, 2018, respectively 330,942 339,608 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 109,521 - Goodwill 317,151 310,737 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $119,561 and $101,543

at June 30, 2019 and December 30, 2018, respectively 474,900 486,054 Other assets 10,619 9,856 Total assets $ 1,487,878 $ 1,443,864 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,296 $ 12,395 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 14,492 - Accounts payable 12,454 16,612 Accrued expenses 98,864 113,650 Deferred revenue 113,259 105,187 Total current liabilities 242,365 247,844 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 434,672 428,180 Long-term operating lease liabilities 102,431 - Deferred income taxes 6,486 8,282 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 23,747 24,326 Other long-term liabilities 10,817 16,462 Total liabilities 820,518 725,094 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,098 1,547 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized;

60,806,451 shares issued and 60,481,674 shares outstanding at

June 30, 2019; 60,508,249 shares issued and 60,306,286 shares

outstanding at December 30, 2018 608 605 Additional paid-in capital 677,574 721,605 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,938 ) (6,881 ) (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (2,409 ) 3,767 Treasury stock, at cost, 324,777 and 201,963 shares at June 30, 2019

and December 30, 2018, respectively (2,573 ) (1,873 ) Total stockholders' equity 666,262 717,223 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 1,487,878 $ 1,443,864 NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Revenues: Advertising $ 184,767 $ 187,609 $ 363,462 $ 350,868 Circulation 150,850 144,536 303,015 274,527 Commercial printing and other 68,770 56,657 125,510 104,172 Total revenues 404,387 388,802 791,987 729,567 Operating costs and expenses: Operating costs 233,407 217,775 462,902 414,164 Selling, general, and administrative 130,040 126,837 261,548 245,656 Depreciation and amortization 23,328 19,935 44,251 39,182 Integration and reorganization costs 3,230 1,749 7,342 4,179 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,262 - 2,469 - Net loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets 947 (808 ) 2,737 (3,979 ) Operating income 12,173 23,314 10,738 30,365 Interest expense 10,212 8,999 20,346 17,351 Other income (311 ) (337 ) (571 ) (857 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,272 14,652 (9,037 ) 13,871 Income tax (benefit) expense (343 ) 2,946 (2,297 ) 2,830 Net income (loss) 2,615 11,706 (6,740 ) 11,041 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (200 ) - (449 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to New Media $ 2,815 $ 11,706 $ (6,291 ) $ 11,041 Income (loss) per share: Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to New Media $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.20 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to New Media $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.20 Dividends declared per share $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.76 $ 0.74 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,588 $ 11,638 $ (6,797 ) $ 10,906 Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (199 ) - (448 ) - Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to New Media $ 2,787 $ 11,638 $ (6,349 ) $ 10,906 NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (6,740 ) $ 11,041 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided

by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,251 39,182 Non-cash compensation expense 1,843 1,832 Non-cash interest expense 689 1,078 Deferred income taxes (1,796 ) 2,264 Net loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets 2,737 (3,979 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 2,469 - Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations (649 ) (984 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 26,707 15,591 Inventory 6,287 (4,858 ) Prepaid expenses (6,035 ) (3,777 ) Other assets (109,775 ) 5,255 Accounts payable (4,962 ) (806 ) Accrued expenses 3,328 (6,845 ) Deferred revenue 2,254 1,452 Other long-term liabilities 97,045 1,157 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,653 57,603 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (39,353 ) (149,604 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (4,934 ) (5,041 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate, other assets and insurance 7,107 12,585 Net cash used in investing activities (37,180 ) (142,060 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt issuance costs - (500 ) Borrowings under term loans - 49,750 Repayments under term loans (11,296 ) (2,062 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 102,900 - Repayments under revolving credit facility (94,900 ) - Payment of offering costs - (152 ) Issuance of common stock, net of underwriters' discount - 111,099 Purchase of treasury stock (700 ) (753 ) Payment of dividends (46,066 ) (42,226 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (50,062 ) 115,156 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3 - Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (29,586 ) 30,699 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 52,770 46,162 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 23,184 $ 76,861 NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AS ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands, except share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Net income (loss) $ 2,615 $ 11,706 $ (6,740 ) $ 11,041 Income tax (benefit) expense (343 ) 2,946 (2,297 ) 2,830 Interest expense 10,212 8,999 20,346 17,351 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,262 - 2,469 - Depreciation and amortization 23,328 19,935 44,251 39,182 Adjusted EBITDA 37,074 43,586 58,029 70,404 Non-cash compensation and other expense 6,255 4,224 12,454 10,674 Integration and reorganization costs 3,230 1,749 7,342 4,179 Net loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets 947 (808 ) 2,737 (3,979 ) As Adjusted EBITDA 47,506 48,751 80,562 81,278 Interest Paid(1) (9,928 ) (8,652 ) (19,495 ) (16,332 ) Net capital expenditures (2,692 ) (3,112 ) (4,934 ) (5,041 ) Pension payments (373 ) (615 ) (649 ) (984 ) Cash taxes(2) (908 ) (699 ) (921 ) (699 ) Free Cash Flow $ 33,605 $ 35,673 $ 54,563 $ 58,222 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 60,030,748 59,279,159 59,997,891 56,106,899 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 60,030,748 59,720,010 59,997,891 56,486,474 (1) Average interest paid during 2019 for the six month period. (2) Cash paid, net of refunds. NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SAME STORE AND ORGANIC SAME STORE REVENUES (In thousands) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 June 30, 2019 July 1, 2018 Total revenues from continuing operations $ 404,387 $ 388,802 $ 791,987 $ 729,567 Revenue adjustment for material acquisitions - - - - Same Store Revenues 404,387 388,802 791,987 729,567 Tuck-in Acquisitions(1) (47,196 ) (4,959 ) (120,255 ) (6,034 ) Organic Same Store Revenues $ 357,191 $ 383,843 $ 671,732 $ 723,533 (1) Tuck-in acquisitions are adjusted to remove non-material acquisitions and non-material divestitures, and to adjust for Commercial Print revenues that are now intercompany. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005550/en/

