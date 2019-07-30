Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Media Investment Group Inc    NEWM

NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC

(NEWM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New Media Investment : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results and Dividend Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media” or the “Company”, NYSE: NEWM) announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results and dividend for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Media’s website, www.newmediainv.com.

All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “New Media Second Quarter Earnings Call” or access code “3747329”.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newmediainv.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “3747329”.

About New Media Investment Group Inc.

New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier marketing and technology solutions to our small and medium business partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by our 154 daily publications. As of June 30, 2019, New Media operates in over 600 markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million people on a weekly basis and serves over 200,000 business customers.

For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP
05:19pNEW MEDIA INVESTMENT : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results and Dividend Announ..
BU
07/19Gannett And Rival Close In On Deal -- WSJ
DJ
05/23NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
05/08NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
AQ
05/02NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/02NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
05/02NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT : Announces Solid First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/18NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results and Dividend Announc..
BU
02/28NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 14,0%
P/E ratio 2018 14,5x
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 630 M
Chart NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
New Media Investment Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,00  $
Last Close Price 10,66  $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. Reed President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman
Kirk A. Davis Chief Operating Officer
Gregory William Freiberg Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin M. Sheehan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC-10.03%630
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%20 103
INFORMA PLC41.54%13 654
PEARSON PLC-1.73%8 776
AXEL SPRINGER SE26.27%7 479
SCHIBSTED4.73%6 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group