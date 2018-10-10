Log in
New Media Investment : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Results and Dividend Announcement

10/10/2018 | 12:51pm CEST

New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media” or the “Company”, NYSE: NEWM) announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results and dividend for the third quarter on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Media’s website, www.newmediainv.com.

All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “New Media Third Quarter Earnings Call” or access code “73796669.”

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newmediainv.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “737966699.”

About New Media Investment Group Inc.

New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier marketing and technology solutions to our small and medium business partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by daily publications. As of July 1, 2018, New Media operates 145 daily publications in over 570 markets across 37 states. The Company reaches over 23 million people on a weekly basis and serves over 220,000 business customers.

For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 570 M
EBIT 2018 89,6 M
Net income 2018 44,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,27%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 963 M
