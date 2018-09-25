New Oriental Education & Tech : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 23, 2018

Log in
09/25/2018 | 10:24am CEST

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2018, before the U.S. market opens on October 23, 2018. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on October 23, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on October 23, 2018, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

US:

+1-845-675-0437

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-6771

UK:

+44-20-3621-4779

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. The passcode is "6497058".

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until October 31, 2018:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Passcode: 

6497058

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, overseas study consulting services, pre-school education and study tour. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDU."

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Kathleen Wang
FTI Consulting
Tel:        +852-3768-4548
Email:    NewOriental@fticonsulting.com

Ms. Sisi Zhao
New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
Tel:         +86-10-6260-5568
Email:     zhaosisi@xdf.cn

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oriental-to-report-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-october-23-2018-300718238.html

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
