New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.    EDU

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROU

(EDU)
  Report
News 


New Oriental Education & Technology : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 28, 2020

07/03/2020 | 04:01am EDT

BEIJING, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2020, before the U.S. market opens on July 28, 2020. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on July 28, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on July 28, 2020, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialling-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID.

Conference call registration link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2169323.  It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "New Oriental Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "2169323".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org.

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until July 28, 2021:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Passcode: 

2169323

About New Oriental

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, overseas study consulting services, pre-school education and study tour. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDU."

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/index.html.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Rita Fong                                                    Ms. Sisi Zhao
FTI Consulting                                                   New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
Tel: +852 3768 4548                                         Tel: +86-10-6260-5568
Email:  rita.fong@fticonsulting.com                   Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oriental-to-report-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-july-28-2020-301087989.html

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
