New Oroperu Resources : May 7, 2020 - Private Placement $1,300,000 Completed

NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC.

Suite 320 - 800 West Pender St.

Vancouver, British Columbia

May 7, 2020

NEWS RELEASE

NEW OROPERU COMPLETES $1,300,000 NON-BROKERED FINANCING

Vancouver, B.C. - New Oroperu Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oroperu") (TSX.V: ORO) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement, consisting of 1,857,143 units at a price of $0.70 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $1,300,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.85 for a period of three years from the date of closing of the private placement. The proceeds from the financing will be used for project evaluation costs and operational costs on the Company's Tres Cruces mineral resource project in Peru and for general working capital requirements.

All of the above securities are subject to a hold period expiring September 8, 2020 in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules.

About the Company

New Oroperu is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., which owns the Tres Cruces gold project in Peru. The Tres Cruces gold project currently hosts a mineral resource containing an estimated 2.6 million ounces of gold at a 0.6 g/t Au cut-off in the measured and indicated category (please refer to the Company's news release dated April 22, 2020 and to the NI 43-101 report entitled "Technical Report on the Tres Cruces Project, North Central Peru" dated September 28, 2012 by Peter A. Lacroix, P.Eng. A complete copy of the report is available at www.sedar.com or through the Company's website at www.oroperu.com.). There have been no subsequent drilling or metallurgy since September 28, 2012 which would affect the resource estimate.

The Tres Cruces is a 100% Company-owned project, subject to 1½% NSR royalty and subject to an option agreement with Minera Barrick Misquichilca S.A. ("Barrick"), which expires on December 31, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, in order to exercise its option Barrick must pay for all expenditures up to a production decision. To maintain the option Barrick must pay US$250,000.00 to the Company by May 31st each year until a production decision is made. The Company retains a 30% interest and its share of production costs are financed by Barrick. Additionally, under the agreement New Oroperu retains a 2% NSR royalty of which US$1,000,000 is to be paid in advance at the time of a production decision.