New Pacific Metals : Correction to News Release Dated August 20, 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - August 23, 2019 - New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (the 'Company') announces that the original news release captioned 'New Pacific reports high recovery of silver from various metallurgical processes for sulphide, transition and oxide styles of mineralization from Silver Sand, Bolivia' published on August 20, 2019 referred, incorrectly, to the following:

Under the 'Highlights of the Completed Test Program' on page 1, the value for column leaching extraction rate for silver under the third bullet point should be 88.3% rather than 82%. Table 4 - Bottle Roll Test Summary: the consumption of NaCN for HG Oxide (Z1 LEACHMET 4) should be 5.08 kg/t rather than 3.94 kg/t. Table 5 - Column Leach Test Results Summary: the Composite ID for second and third rows should be swapped to match with the data presented. This means that Z1 LEACHMET 1 and Z1 LEACHMET 4 should be in the second and third row respectively.

Below is the corrected news release in its entirely with the relevant updates.

NEW PACIFIC REPORTS HIGH RECOVERY OF SILVER FROM

VARIOUS METALLURGICAL PROCESSES FOR SULPHIDE, TRANSITION AND

OXIDE STYLES OF MINERALIZATION FROM SILVER SAND, BOLIVIA

New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the final results of a preliminary metallurgical test work program for its Silver Sand Project. The Company is very pleased with the positive results achieved so far from the completed test work. The results suggest that the mineralized materials from the Silver Sand Project would be amenable to processing using conventional flotation or whole ore cyanidation at atmospheric pressure at large scale. This preliminary metallurgical program has demonstrated that good silver extraction rates are possible using these simple extraction methods and that further improvements and refinements should be possible in future programs after fine-tuning the various test parameters.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE COMPLETED TEST PROGRAM

· Composite samples of sulphide, transition and oxide mineralization were submitted for laboratory-scale rougher-scavenger flotation testing and this achieved up to 96.0%, 86.8% and 92.0% silver recovery respectively.

· Composite samples of sulphide, transition and oxide mineralization were submitted for bottle roll cyanidation testing and this achieved up to 96.7%, 97.0% and 96.3% silver extraction respectively.

· Samples of oxide mineralization were submitted for coarse column leach cyanidation testing and this achieved up to 88.3% silver extraction.

· High recoveries achieved during cyanidation tests indicate that silver-bearing minerals within the sulphide and transition composite samples tested can be considered non-refractory in nature.

· Composite samples were found to be mostly in the soft to medium grindability range with low to medium values of abrasion index.

METALLURGICAL TEST WORK DETAILS

Several metallurgical composites of oxide, transition and sulphide mineralization from two areas of the Silver Sand deposit were prepared from samples of available half-core. A geometallurgical sampling approach was used and was designed to highlight the effect of differences in silver grade, degree of oxidation and lithology.

Four independent geo-metallurgical test work programs (mineral characterization, comminution, froth flotation and cyanide leaching) were carried out on the different metallurgical composites. Six metallurgical domains (MET1 to MET6) were identified for the flotation and leaching test work and six geological domains (GEO1 to GEO6) were branded for the comminution test work.

Comminution, flotation and leaching programs were completed by SGS Mineral Services in Lima, Peru, while the mineral characterization work was completed by the Research Centre for Mining and Metallurgy (CIMM) and Oruro Technical University (OTU) in Bolivia. Results from the individual test work programs are summarized below.

Mineral Characterization

Mineral characterization work consisted of size fraction assaying, heavy liquids testing and a preliminary program of quantitative mineralogy. The mineral characterization and Sink & Float tests are designed to assess the mineral response to gravity separation.

Size Fraction Assaying:

Twelve crushed composites were screened into seven size fractions, and each fraction was individually assayed to obtain a distribution of silver by size. Figure 1 shows the results and illustrates that for almost every composite, the silver tends to concentrate into the finest size fraction (-74 microns). This concentration effect gives rise to an upgrade in silver content of approximately 2.5 to 3 times within that fraction - a potentially useful processing characteristic.