New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Ltd

NEW PROVENANCE EVERLASTING HOLDINGS LTD

(2326)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Provenance Everlasting : MAJOR TRANSACTION DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTERESTS OF THE POWER COMPANY

09/30/2019 | 12:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

控 股 有 限 公 司

New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2326)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTERESTS OF THE POWER COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 11 September 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, inter alia, the disposal of the entire equity interests of the Power Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular containing, amongst other things, further details of the Disposal and the notice of the SGM is expected to be despatched to Shareholders on or before 30 September 2019 in compliance with the Listing Rules.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information for inclusion in the circular, the date of despatch of the circular is expected to be postponed to a date no later than 16 October 2019.

By order of the Board

Sin Lik Man

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Sin Lik Man (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) as Executive Director, Mr. Zheng Gang and Ms. Sun Di as Non-executive Directors, and Mr. Chan Kwong Fat, George, Mr. Siu Hi Lam, Alick, Dr. Ng Tze Kin, David and Dr. Liu Yongping as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

BEP International Holdings Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 04:07:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Lik Man Sin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhen Dong Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hi Lam Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwong Fat Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Tze Kin Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
