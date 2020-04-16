New Relic : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, after market close on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The financial results will be discussed on a conference call scheduled at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 652-5200 from the United States or (412) 317-6060 internationally with conference ID 10142640. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic’s company website at http://ir.newrelic.com. In conjunction with the conference call, supplemental materials will also be made available on the investor relations page.

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 21, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States or (412) 317-0088 internationally with conference ID 10142640.

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world’s best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world’s software run at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005884/en/