New Relic : Dmitri Chen Joins New Relic as EVP and General Manager, Asia-Pacific and Japan

0
11/25/2019 | 06:01pm EST

New Singapore office to serve companies across region

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the world’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced the appointment of Dmitri Chen as EVP and general manager, Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ), responsible for driving customer success in the region.

Chen brings to New Relic over 20 years of experience in technology leadership, spanning software, hardware, and services. He spent the last 19 years with Dell EMC, most recently leading go-to-market efforts in the APJ region as the company’s chief operating officer and vice president of specialty sales, APJ. In this role, Chen was responsible for leading APJ customers through critical digital transformation efforts and driving growth through the adoption of the company’s technology solutions, including Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream, and VMware.

“Leading companies across the Asia-Pacific Japan region are investing in strategic software initiatives to drive top-line growth, and New Relic uniquely provides the visibility they need to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. We are thrilled to have Dmitri’s expertise in APJ to help lead us to the next phase of growth for customers and partners in the region,” said Michael Christenson, president and chief operating officer at New Relic.

“As software is increasingly seen as the primary driver for business success for companies across APJ and around the world, the New Relic Observability Platform provides the insights that companies need to accelerate their modern businesses. I look forward to helping New Relic partner closely with APJ customers through this next phase of growth,” said Dmitri Chen, EVP, general manager, Asia-Pacific and Japan, at New Relic.

Leading companies across the APJ region, including AfterPay, Australia Post, Go-Jek, JapanTaxi, Komatsu, Mixi, Ola Cabs, Sansan, Service NSW, SG Cricket, and Xero trust New Relic to help solve their most complex software challenges, including migrating to the cloud, DevOps adoption, and delivering exceptional digital customer experiences. Research firm IDC predicts spending on public cloud services in Asia/Pacific will reach $76.1 billion by 20231.

New Relic serves customers across the region via its offices in Melbourne, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. New Relic is hiring. To learn more about careers in APJ, visit here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the appointment of Dmitri Chen and anticipated contributions to customers and partners in their next phase of growth, IDC’s predicted increase in public cloud services spending in APJ, and New Relic’s overall presence and opportunity in APJ, including its ability to help organizations in the APJ market. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world’s best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world’s software run at newrelic.com

1C, “IDC Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Spending Guide,” 8 August 2019


© Business Wire 2019
