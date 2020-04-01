Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Relic, Inc.    NEWR

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/01 01:07:16 pm
45.035 USD   -2.61%
03/30NEW RELIC : Programmability Capabilities to Extend Relic One Platform
PU
03/24NEW RELIC : React Native Open Beta Now Available
PU
03/04NEW RELIC : Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Relic : Introducing the New Relic Developer Champion Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 11:26am EDT

Almost a year ago, we launched New Relic One -an open, connected, and programmable observability platform that allows developers to build on top of it. Using New Relic One, teams can create innovative, custom solutions to fill small gaps or to curate their data in ways that allow them to solve significant problems in their organizations.

As part of our promise for New Relic One, we're building an ecosystem that puts the developer first. We've made resources like New Relic One applications, APIs, and the telemetry SDKs readily available. And now, we're ready to increase our engagement with our developer community-even more than we already have-to ensure that our efforts are open and connected. We're ready to partner with our users who are developing on New Relic One. And to meet that goal, we're launching the New Relic Developer Champion Program.

The Developer Champion Program-creating New Relic Experts

Led by the New Relic Developer Advocacy team, the New Relic Developer Champion Program invites developers currently using New Relic One to be selected for an exclusive, one-year role as a Developer Champion.

[Attachment]Champions are vetted and selected through a nomination process, and we ask them to make good-faith agreements to be recognized within our developer community through specific venues and activities, such as highlighting their work with New Relic in our developer forum and blog.

Developer Champions will be granted unique access to our Developer Advocacy team, and they'll also have access to:

  • New Relic product teams. We expect Developer Champions will have creative projects that need guidance from New Relic engineers. In such cases, they'll have access to and support from our product and product marketing teams.
  • New features and products. Developer Champions can expect early access to New Relic products and features before they're generally available, so they can provide direct feedback to our product teams.
  • Plenty of recognition. We'll ensure our Developer Champions get recognized in our developer community as experts on New Relic products and tools.

Read on to learn more about how developer champions support the community, the nomination process, and more details about the participation model.

What it takes to be a New Relic Developer Champion

Any New Relic developer or practitioner passionate about building on and extending their use of the New Relic platform is invited to apply to the Developer Champion Program. We believe good Developer Champions are:

  • Transparent in their engagement with our developer community.
  • Problem solvers who identify trends and methods for solving challenges in their industry using the New Relic platform.
  • Creative thinkers eager to build creative projects with the community.

What you'll do as a Developer Champion

Developer champions are actively involved in the New Relic community. As a champion, you'll share your expertise with developers, ops professionals, SREs, and other New Relic users by agreeing to one or more of the following activities:

  1. Engage with the developer community to identify new projects and areas of improvement
  2. Serve as an ambassador to identify unique solutions for common questions within the developer community
  3. Author or maintain an accepted, open-source public project (e.g., a New Relic Infrastructure integration, a piece of developer tooling, or an application) related to New Relic One
  4. Author and publish at least two pieces of content that share knowledge and learnings for the New Relic Explorers Hub or New Relic Developer Docs.
  5. Deliver or organize two conference talks or developer meetups based on an observability platform theme in which the developer community will gain hands-on experience with the New Relic platform and its capabilities

And here's just a bit of 'fine print' for those interested in applying:

  • Potential Champions must be nominated by a colleague-you can't nominate yourself.
  • Nominees will be vetted by the New Relic Developer Advocacy team, and we'll create a custom agenda for the Developer Champion that aligns with their professional priorities.
  • Terms of service as a Developer Champion requires a one-year commitment.
  • Re-appointment as a Developer Champion for an additional year is possible for those who meet their performance metrics
  • If a Developer Champion cannot complete their duties, they can nominate a colleague as a replacement, and the replacement champion will receive an updated agenda.

Have someone in mind that you'd like to nominate for the New Relic Developer Champion Program? Check out this page to get started.

And don't miss our latest Developer Vlogto learn more about the New Relic One Catalog.

The views expressed on this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of New Relic. This blog may contain links to content on third-party sites. By providing such links, New Relic does not adopt, guarantee, approve or endorse the information, views or products available on such sites.

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 15:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEW RELIC, INC.
03/30NEW RELIC : Programmability Capabilities to Extend Relic One Platform
PU
03/24NEW RELIC : React Native Open Beta Now Available
PU
03/04NEW RELIC : Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
BU
02/05NEW RELIC : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/05ANNOUNCING NEW RELIC SUPPORT FOR W3C : Now Available in New Relic APM
PU
02/05NEW RELIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/04NEW RELIC : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04NEW RELIC, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
02/04NEW RELIC : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
01/16NEW RELIC LOGS UPDATE : Announcing Logs in Context for All New Relic Agents
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 595 M
EBIT 2020 20,6 M
Net income 2020 -87,2 M
Finance 2020 345 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -31,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -36,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,03x
EV / Sales2021 3,70x
Capitalization 2 740 M
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 74,75  $
Last Close Price 46,24  $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis Cirne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Christenson President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter H. Fenton Chairman
Mark Sachleben CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.-29.63%2 740
ADOBE INC.-3.51%153 328
AUTODESK, INC.-14.91%34 267
WORKDAY INC.-20.81%30 211
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-6.83%29 017
SQUARE, INC.-16.27%22 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group