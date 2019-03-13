New Relic : Kicks Off First-Ever FutureStack Tokyo Event Helping Customers and Partners Accelerate to the Future

New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today kicked off its first FutureStack event
held in Japan. The event is designed to showcase how leading Japanese
businesses including DWANGO Co., Ltd., mixi, Inc., RECRUIT LIFESTYLE
CO., LTD., and ZOZO Technologies Inc., and others trust New Relic to
help modernize their business. In 2018, New Relic announced a joint
venture with Japan Cloud known as New
Relic K.K. and appointed Shinichiro
Konishi as Representative Director and Japan Country Manager. New
Relic K.K. is dedicated to serving the Japanese market and is trusted by
modern Japanese innovators, including Chatwork, Cybozu, Japan Taxi,
mixi, Sansan, and Zucks.
There is an increasing demand for APM products in the Japanese market.
According to a recently published Gartner forecast, Japan is the second
largest global market for Application Performance Monitoring (1).
As more Japanese businesses modernize, New Relic will look to partner
with these companies to help them better manage their complex technology
stack.
“Software is changing the world and the demand for companies everywhere
to deliver the best digital experience to their customers is now bigger
than ever,” said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder of New Relic. “Some of the
world’s most innovative companies are in Japan, and we are honored to
help them succeed with their digital strategies.”
“I am thrilled to host FutureStack Tokyo today, the first-ever
FutureStack event in Japan,” said Shinichiro Konishi, Representative
Director and Japan Country Manager for New Relic K.K. “A growing number
of companies in Japan depend on New Relic to solve business-critical
issues around mastering the complexity of modern software. I look
forward to connecting with these leading customers and partners to help
them achieve success in their digital business.”
Customer Success in Japan
“New Relic makes it possible for everyone to see the situation and
problems. We can now grasp the situation immediately by just looking at
our dashboards, so we can proactively detect the problem. As a result,
New Relic has made a great contribution to improving customer
experience.” - Kota Ozaki, Developer at Chatwork, one of Japan’s first
business chat tools.
“As our IT function adopts DevOps, we rely on New Relic to establish
KPIs to measure. These metrics are sent to New Relic Insights to clearly
visualize how our DevOps initiatives contribute to key business
objectives.” - Akihiro Ikeda, Deputy Director-General of Development and
Operations at DWANGO, one of Japan’s leading platform content providers.
FutureStack Tokyo 2019
For the first time ever, New Relic is hosting FutureStack in Tokyo as a
part of the FutureStack global tour. This event brings together Japan’s
most innovative software teams to share practical knowledge for their
modern software initiatives. The event includes unique perspectives on
digital performance management, real-world success stories from
customers, New Relic University certification training, and more.
In addition to a keynote from New Relic CEO and Founder Lew Cirne and
closing session with Credit Saison CTO Kazutoshi Ono, the event also
features customer and partner speakers including:
-
Kenji Morooka, Partner Solutions Architect - Partners Technology
Division at Amazon Web Services Japan
-
Akihiro Ikeda, Deputy Director of First Service Development at DWANGO
Co., Ltd.
-
Atsushi Sakai, Development Group Manager, Vantage Studio, Minato
Business Division at mixi, Inc.
-
Yu Kotani, Development design unit cross infrastructure base group
Tech Lead at RECRUIT LIFESTYLE CO., LTD
-
Junichi Tsurumi, Team Lead for ZOZO Town’s system replacement at ZOZO
Technologies Inc.
Resources:
[1]
Forecast: Enterprise Infrastructure Software, Worldwide, 2016-2022, 4Q18
Update, Published 24 December 2018, ID: G00382630
