New Relic : Kicks Off First-Ever FutureStack Tokyo Event Helping Customers and Partners Accelerate to the Future

Featured customer speakers from DWANGO Co., Ltd., mixi, Inc., RECRUIT LIFESTYLE CO., LTD., and ZOZO Technologies Inc. discuss how their organizations depend on New Relic to manage their IT transformation initiatives

CEO and Founder Lew Cirne delivers keynote to share his vision for the industry

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today kicked off its first FutureStack event held in Japan. The event is designed to showcase how leading Japanese businesses including DWANGO Co., Ltd., mixi, Inc., RECRUIT LIFESTYLE CO., LTD., and ZOZO Technologies Inc., and others trust New Relic to help modernize their business. In 2018, New Relic announced a joint venture with Japan Cloud known as New Relic K.K. and appointed Shinichiro Konishi as Representative Director and Japan Country Manager. New Relic K.K. is dedicated to serving the Japanese market and is trusted by modern Japanese innovators, including Chatwork, Cybozu, Japan Taxi, mixi, Sansan, and Zucks.

There is an increasing demand for APM products in the Japanese market. According to a recently published Gartner forecast, Japan is the second largest global market for Application Performance Monitoring (1). As more Japanese businesses modernize, New Relic will look to partner with these companies to help them better manage their complex technology stack.

“Software is changing the world and the demand for companies everywhere to deliver the best digital experience to their customers is now bigger than ever,” said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder of New Relic. “Some of the world’s most innovative companies are in Japan, and we are honored to help them succeed with their digital strategies.”

“I am thrilled to host FutureStack Tokyo today, the first-ever FutureStack event in Japan,” said Shinichiro Konishi, Representative Director and Japan Country Manager for New Relic K.K. “A growing number of companies in Japan depend on New Relic to solve business-critical issues around mastering the complexity of modern software. I look forward to connecting with these leading customers and partners to help them achieve success in their digital business.”

Customer Success in Japan

“New Relic makes it possible for everyone to see the situation and problems. We can now grasp the situation immediately by just looking at our dashboards, so we can proactively detect the problem. As a result, New Relic has made a great contribution to improving customer experience.” - Kota Ozaki, Developer at Chatwork, one of Japan’s first business chat tools.

“As our IT function adopts DevOps, we rely on New Relic to establish KPIs to measure. These metrics are sent to New Relic Insights to clearly visualize how our DevOps initiatives contribute to key business objectives.” - Akihiro Ikeda, Deputy Director-General of Development and Operations at DWANGO, one of Japan’s leading platform content providers.

FutureStack Tokyo 2019

For the first time ever, New Relic is hosting FutureStack in Tokyo as a part of the FutureStack global tour. This event brings together Japan’s most innovative software teams to share practical knowledge for their modern software initiatives. The event includes unique perspectives on digital performance management, real-world success stories from customers, New Relic University certification training, and more.

In addition to a keynote from New Relic CEO and Founder Lew Cirne and closing session with Credit Saison CTO Kazutoshi Ono, the event also features customer and partner speakers including:

Kenji Morooka, Partner Solutions Architect - Partners Technology Division at Amazon Web Services Japan

Akihiro Ikeda, Deputy Director of First Service Development at DWANGO Co., Ltd.

Atsushi Sakai, Development Group Manager, Vantage Studio, Minato Business Division at mixi, Inc.

Yu Kotani, Development design unit cross infrastructure base group Tech Lead at RECRUIT LIFESTYLE CO., LTD

Junichi Tsurumi, Team Lead for ZOZO Town’s system replacement at ZOZO Technologies Inc.

Resources:

More information about FutureStack Tokyo can be found at https://newrelic.co.jp/futurestack.

New Relic’s full website in Japanese can be found at https://newrelic.co/jp.

Learn more about careers in Japan at https://newrelic.com/about/careers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic’s FutureStack Tokyo event, including speakers and event details, growing dependence on New Relic’s products and New Relic’s expectations of additional customers and overall success within the region. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

[1] Forecast: Enterprise Infrastructure Software, Worldwide, 2016-2022, 4Q18 Update, Published 24 December 2018, ID: G00382630

About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic’s cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005883/en/