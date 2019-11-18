New Relic : Pioneer Corporation Leverages the New Relic Observability Platform to Scale with Rapid Business Growth

Japan-based multinational car-electronics leader expects to reduce average cost of incident management by half by pinpointing root causes of customer-facing issues

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that Pioneer Corporation, a Tokyo-based multinational corporation specializing in digital entertainment, car electronics, and mobility services, is utilizing the power of the New Relic Observability Platform to achieve better operational efficiency. By implementing New Relic, Pioneer expects to reduce the average cost of incident management for Vehicle Assist, one of its telematics solutions, by half. At the same time, the Pioneer development team is now able to make better decisions faster on new service developments, using data such as usage rate of popular features, from New Relic’s real-time user monitoring capabilities.

Scaling to a Growing User Base

The fleet management market is expected to grow to $31.5 billion by 2023 [1]. Because of this growth, the need for operational efficiency among fleet owners is becoming more and more critical [2]. Hence, Pioneer introduced Vehicle Assist, a cloud-based operations management service, to allow its customers to use automation for the continuous operation of daily administration tasks. Pioneer anticipates that the number of users for Vehicle Assist will increase more than ten times as compared to two years ago.

Since more customers are adopting Vehicle Assist, the Pioneer development team decided to transform Vehicle Assist’s infrastructure by moving to the cloud and adopting microservices to set itself up for scale. Previously, Vehicle Assist was running on a monolithic architecture that could not scale with the demands of its growing user base. Introducing modern software development technologies greatly increased the complexity of its infrastructure. The team’s previous monitoring tools were unable to pinpoint why incidents were occurring, leaving the infrastructure team completely unaware of issue causations. One member of the team was dedicated to managing performance errors at all times, taking away engineering resources that could have been put toward innovation and improving Pioneer’s services for its customers.

Real-Time Insights for All with New Relic

Pioneer adopted the New Relic Observability Platform and anticipates reducing the number of incident management hours by half. By utilizing the power of observability, the development team will be able to discover bottlenecks causing incidents by mapping real-time data from its users, applications, infrastructure dependencies, and public cloud environment. Now that the team fully understands the root causes of incidents, resolution time is estimated to be decreased from three months to less than 12 hours.

The Pioneer development team will also be able to experience the benefits of real-time insights from New Relic’s Observability Platform as they are now able to use dashboards with real-time usage statistics to understand which features of Vehicle Assist are the most valuable to its customers. This channel of faster customer feedback has allowed the DevOps team to deploy software updates to high-usage functions of the product faster and more frequently than their previous standard update schedule of two-times-a-year.

Supporting Quotes

“To evolve the fleet management solutions business globally, it is necessary for our team to optimize the plan, development, and operations system to become more efficient. Pioneer wants to ensure that our engineering teams have complete visibility into our services in order to address customer issues. Now with New Relic, our team fosters a data-driven culture, allowing us to make better-informed decisions to make our services better for our customers,” said Seiji Tanezawa, Executive Officer, Data Solutions Business Division at Pioneer Corporation.

“I am very honored to support Pioneer Corporation's further advancement in vehicle management solutions and its digital transformation efforts. Transforming infrastructure and engineering teams to become more dynamic and optimized is essential for our customers’ growth. New Relic is proud to support digital transformation throughout not only the manufacturing industry, but all industries in Japan and around the globe in order to ensure high-reliability products and services,” said Shinichiro Konishi, President of New Relic K.K.

For more information on how New Relic’s supports Japanese businesses, please visit newrelic.co.jp.

Forward-looking statements

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world's best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions, and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run the software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world's software run at newrelic.com.

