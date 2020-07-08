Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Relic, Inc.    NEWR

NEW RELIC, INC.

(NEWR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Relic : Welcomes Steve Hurn as EVP & GM, Europe, Middle East and Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Experienced sales leader from TIBCO Software to lead business across EMEA

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced that Steve Hurn has joined New Relic as executive vice president, and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Reporting directly to president and chief operating officer Michael Christenson, Hurn is responsible for driving the success of New Relic's customers across the region.

Hurn joins New Relic from TIBCO Software, where he served as president, global sales, responsible for all regional sales, global pre-sales, high-velocity sales, and partner sales. Previously, he served as head of EMEA sales, and SVP of global sales. Prior to joining TIBCO, Hurn held senior roles at SAP, Oracle, and served as CEO at various startups.

Comments on the News:

“Steve is a growth leader, with experience helping TIBCO’s customers transition into the cloud era,” said Michael Christenson, president and chief operating officer, New Relic. “As our EVP and GM of EMEA, Steve will drive New Relic’s strategy focused on the success of our customers and partners across the region.”

“New Relic has a unique opportunity to help the growing number of companies who are moving their business models to digital but are still struggling to truly understand the performance of the software powering their growth,” said Steve Hurn, EVP and GM, EMEA. “I look forward to leading our teams to fuel the next stage of our growth by focusing on the success of our customers and partners across EMEA.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the hire of Steve Hurn and his ability to drive New Relic’s strategy for customer success across the EMEA region. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world’s best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world’s software run at newrelic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NEW RELIC, INC.
03:01aNEW RELIC : Welcomes Steve Hurn as EVP & GM, Europe, Middle East and Africa
BU
06/30NEW RELIC : Research Uncovers Gaps Between Software Leaders and Laggards
BU
06/24NEW RELIC, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/19NEW RELIC : How to Cut Costs and Discover Opportunities with Cloud Optimize
PU
05/18NEW RELIC : Seema Kumar Joins New Relic as Chief Marketing Officer
AQ
05/15Applied Materials, V.F. Corp. fall; New Relic, Denny's rise
AQ
05/15NEW RELIC : to Present at Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
BU
05/15NEW RELIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/14NEW RELIC : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/14NEW RELIC, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 670 M - -
Net income 2021 -117 M - -
Net cash 2021 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 002 M 4 002 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 131
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart NEW RELIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
New Relic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW RELIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 72,12 $
Last Close Price 66,87 $
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis Cirne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Christenson President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter H. Fenton Chairman
Mark Sachleben Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dan Scholnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW RELIC, INC.1.77%4 002
ADOBE INC.37.23%217 092
AUTODESK, INC.30.24%53 563
SQUARE, INC.100.77%52 270
WORKDAY INC.16.51%44 868
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.25.37%38 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group