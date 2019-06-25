Log in
New Residential Investment : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Preferred Stock

06/25/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; “New Residential” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced an opportunistic underwritten public offering of 5,400,000 shares of its 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $135,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to apply to list the Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NRZ PR A.” The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 810,000 shares of the Preferred Stock.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for investments and general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a Stifel Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1585 Broadway, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10036, email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: DCM Transaction Management, Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, email: rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: prospectus@citi.com; or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a Stifel Company, Attention: Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, email: USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of the Preferred Stock, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL

New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively managing, investments principally related to residential real estate. New Residential primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related assets and other related opportunistic investments. Following the acquisition of Shellpoint Partners LLC (“Shellpoint”) in 2018, New Residential now also benefits from Shellpoint’s origination and third-party servicing platform, as well as a suite of ancillary businesses including title insurance, appraisal management, real estate owned management and other real estate services. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the terms of the Preferred Stock, the offering and the intended use of proceeds of the offering. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement and the prospectus related to the offering and in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the sections entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement related to the offering from the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.


© Business Wire 2019
