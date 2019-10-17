Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Residential Investment Corp.    NRZ

NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.

(NRZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New Residential Investment Corp. : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ, “New Residential” or the “Company”), a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industries, announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019 on Friday, October 25, 2019 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Residential’s website, www.newresi.com.

All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-393-1506 (from within the U.S.) or 1-281-456-4044 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “New Residential Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.”

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newresi.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 1:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Friday, October 25, 2019 through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Friday, November 8, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “3598878.

ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL

New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industries. With approximately $37 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, New Residential has built a diversified, hard-to-replicate portfolio with high-quality investment strategies that have generated returns across different interest rate environments. New Residential’s investment portfolio includes mortgage servicing related assets, non-agency securities (and associated call rights), residential loans and other related opportunistic investments. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has a proven track record of performance, growing and protecting the value of its assets while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns and delivering almost $3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Following the acquisition of Shellpoint Partners LLC (“Shellpoint”) in 2018, New Residential also benefits from Shellpoint’s origination and third-party servicing platform, as well as a suite of ancillary businesses, including title insurance, appraisal management, property management and other real estate services. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT
04:16pNEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP. : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release..
BU
10/09NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT : NewRez and Shelter Mortgage Announce Formation of N..
BU
10/03NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT : DBRS Assigns Provisional Ratings to New Residential..
AQ
10/02NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT : DBRS Assigns Provisional Ratings to New Residential..
AQ
10/02NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of A..
AQ
10/02NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP. : Completes Acquisition of Select Assets from D..
BU
09/25NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP. : Receives Court Approval to Buy Select Assets ..
BU
09/23NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT : Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred St..
BU
09/20NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
09/13NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (f..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 869 M
EBIT 2019 870 M
Net income 2019 560 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 13,0%
P/E ratio 2019 9,97x
P/E ratio 2020 7,71x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,87x
Capitalization 6 403 M
Chart NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
New Residential Investment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,05  $
Last Close Price 15,41  $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Nierenberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicola Santoro Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kevin J. Finnerty Independent Director
David Saltzman Independent Director
Alan L. Tyson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.8.44%6 403
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.91%12 597
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-7.64%8 763
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.23.64%6 860
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.12.68%4 821
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION12.79%3 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group