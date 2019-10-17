New Residential Investment Corp. : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ, “New Residential” or the “Company”), a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industries, announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019 on Friday, October 25, 2019 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Residential’s website, www.newresi.com.

All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-393-1506 (from within the U.S.) or 1-281-456-4044 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “New Residential Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.”

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newresi.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 1:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Friday, October 25, 2019 through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Friday, November 8, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “3598878.”

ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL

New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industries. With approximately $37 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, New Residential has built a diversified, hard-to-replicate portfolio with high-quality investment strategies that have generated returns across different interest rate environments. New Residential’s investment portfolio includes mortgage servicing related assets, non-agency securities (and associated call rights), residential loans and other related opportunistic investments. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has a proven track record of performance, growing and protecting the value of its assets while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns and delivering almost $3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Following the acquisition of Shellpoint Partners LLC (“Shellpoint”) in 2018, New Residential also benefits from Shellpoint’s origination and third-party servicing platform, as well as a suite of ancillary businesses, including title insurance, appraisal management, property management and other real estate services. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City.

