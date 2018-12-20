Log in
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP (NRZ)
New Residential Investment : Declares a Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

12/20/2018

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ; “New Residential” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018.

ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL

New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 012 M
EBIT 2018 780 M
Net income 2018 1 112 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 13,4%
P/E ratio 2018 4,46
P/E ratio 2019 7,30
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,49x
Capitalization 5 444 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Nierenberg Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President
Nicola Santoro Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kevin J. Finnerty Independent Director
David Saltzman Independent Director
Alan L. Tyson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP-16.67%5 444
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-15.05%13 269
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-12.33%9 238
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.80%5 832
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC3.67%3 992
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.41%3 407
