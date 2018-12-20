New Residential Investment : Declares a Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ; “New Residential” or the
“Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a
quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share for the fourth quarter of
2018. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2019 to shareholders of
record on December 31, 2018.
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and
actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The
Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related
assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is
organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate
investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. The Company
is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global
investment management firm.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005703/en/