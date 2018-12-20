New Residential Investment : Declares a Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ; “New Residential” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018.

ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL

New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. The Company is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005703/en/