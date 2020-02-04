Log in
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.

NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.

(NRZ)
New Residential Investment : NewRez Named One of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group

02/04/2020 | 04:32pm EST

National recognition based on results from workplace evaluation and employee survey

NewRez LLC (“NewRez”), a national mortgage lender, announced today that it has been named among this year’s Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group. This highly regarded distinction was awarded based on the results of a thorough evaluation of NewRez’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, along with an anonymous and voluntary employee survey measuring workplace experience. Mortgage companies across the country participated in the process. This is the first time that NewRez has received recognition from National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group in this category. NewRez has grown to over 3,000 employees nationwide across more than 150 offices.

“This distinction is particularly meaningful to us at NewRez as positive company culture and employee satisfaction are among our top priorities,” said Kevin Harrigan, President and CEO, NewRez Originations. “To be recognized by the highly-regarded Best Companies to Work For program and National Mortgage News is a true honor and an ideal way to kick off another successful year for NewRez.”

"The companies named to this year’s rankings have shown real commitment to workplaces that support and motivate their teams,” said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director for Banking & Capital Markets, Arizent, publisher of National Mortgage News. "In financial services – and the mortgage business in particular – employee engagement is a critical component of success. Each of this year’s honorees can be proud of the cultures they have built and sustained.”

About NewRez LLC

NewRez LLC (NewRez), formerly New Penn Financial, LLC, is a leading nationwide lender that focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 49 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.


© Business Wire 2020
