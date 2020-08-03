New Residential Investment : NewRez Senior Vice President, Debbie Knotts, Receives HousingWire's Women of Influence Award

Mortgage lender’s head of Direct To Consumer lending receives award recognizing significant contributions to mortgage banking and real estate

NewRez LLC (“NewRez”), national mortgage lending and servicing organization, proudly announced today that Debbie Knotts, Senior Vice President of Direct To Consumer Lending, has been named one of HousingWire’s 2020 Women of Influence. The program honors 100 women in both mortgage banking and real estate across the United States housing economy who have made significant contributions to the industry as well as their respective businesses.

Debbie Knotts joined NewRez in September of 2019, and since that time has facilitated enormous growth for her business channel. Her team has grown month-over-month, increasing funded volume by approximately 74% while growing monthly lock volume over 200%. Having spent 25 years in the industry prior to starting with NewRez, Debbie is no stranger to implementing innovative initiatives to build success within her division. During her career she spearheaded an educational program for those looking to break into the mortgage industry. “The Lab” at NewRez is the latest version of that program, helping develop career paths for new salespeople and ultimately aiding Debbie in creating an incredibly driven and successful sales team. Since the start of the pandemic in March, not only has Debbie managed to dramatically increase her team’s productivity, but she has also found creative ways to engage and recognize her staff while working remotely.

“Debbie is an inspiration to anyone who has the pleasure to work with her as she brings a unique combination of skills to her role,” said Baron Silverstein, President NewRez LLC. “She merges her breadth of experience in leading a call center with a data-driven mindset, using analytics to drive results for the organization. Debbie is equally focused on culture and employee engagement, encouraging her team to offer their opinions, and incorporating them into a comprehensive strategy that she regularly and openly shares with the whole Direct To Consumer staff. She knows how to lead, inspire, and celebrate her team.”

“This year’s Women of Influence represent leaders who have faced some of the most unprecedented challenges the housing industry has seen in years,” HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramirez said. “Their strength set an example of leadership that impacted not just their teams or companies, but the industry overall. This was one of the most competitive years we have ever seen for the award, and we are proud to introduce you to the top 100 Women of Influence.

About NewRez LLC

NewRez LLC (NewRez) is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 49 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. NewRez’s servicing business consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is a leading independent source for news, commentary and analysis covering the entire mortgage, real estate and housing economy. Staffed by a team of journalists and editors, HousingWire delivers breaking news and opinions on U.S. housing and mortgage finance. In addition to their online publication, HousingWire offers a wide range of email newsletters as well as a digital and print magazine, designed to fit the specific needs of key audience segments, including lending, servicing, investments and real estate-specific updates. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About HousingWire’s Women of Influence Program

HousingWire’s Women of Influence Program honors high-achieving women across the U.S. housing economy – from residential mortgage lending, servicing, technology, and investments, to real estate. This unique annual program was the first such national effort of its kind, launched to recognize the significant contributions of women to both mortgage banking and real estate. The Women of Influence program recognizes the outstanding efforts of women in driving the U.S. housing economy forward. The honors are given to individuals who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and the industry at-large – with a specific focus on contributions made in the most recent 12 months. Their energy, ideas, achievements, as well as commitment to excellence and progress give us a look at the future of the industry. More information is available at https://www.housingwire.com/womenofinfluence/.

