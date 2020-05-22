New Residential Investment : Quarterly Supplement 1Q 2020 0 05/22/2020 | 09:02am EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimers IN GENERAL. This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it. This document, taken together with any such verbal or written comments, is referred to herein as the "Presentation." FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS. Certain statements regarding New Residential Investment Corp. (together with its subsidiaries, "New Residential," "New Residential," the "Company" or "we") in this Presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, future effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to succeed in various interest rate and economic environments, the Company's expectations for closing, funding and financing various transactions, ability to protect, maintain or grow our book value (including for our Origination and Servicing segment), ability to reduce exposure to mark-to-market financings, ability to obtain longer term financing for our assets, ability to grow and transform our mortgage servicing and origination platforms, ability to maximize risk-adjusted returns, statements on future interest rates, spreads and market conditions, ability to take advantage of future investment opportunities, expected or projected cash flows, expected returns, and any annualized data and numbers, projections on UPB, ability to capitalize on certain partnership opportunities, expectations regarding interest rates and housing, sustainability of our earnings or dividends, ability to create shareholder value, ability to successfully manage advance balances, ability to continue to work with strong counterparties, ability to continue diversifying servicing counterparties, actual unpaid principal balance of loans subject to our call rights and Excess MSRs, projected overall callable balance of call rights, the ability to execute and profit from our call rights, ability to execute future servicer advance and call rights mortgage loan securitizations, ability to obtain additional liquidity including but not limited to for the purpose of financing servicing advances, projections regarding future advance balances, ability to execute the Company's overall MSR strategy, expectations regarding significant upside in MSR portfolio, expectations for future prepayment speeds, future mortgage origination and recapture rates, ability to help homeowners and borrowers navigate through the current crisis, ability to create new jobs at the Operating Company, ability to maintain current forbearance levels, the ability to capture ancillary economics and increase ancillary services businesses, ability to capitalize on future opportunities and maximize shareholder value, ability to maintain the Company's long-term strategy, ability to manage risks, potential to be subject to certain claims and legal proceedings, and statements regarding the Company's investment pipeline and investment opportunities. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. New Residential can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this Presentation. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the Company's website (www.newresi.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation. New Residential expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING ESTIMATED / TARGETED RETURNS AND YIELDS. The Company calculates the estimated return/yield, or the IRR, of an investment as the annualized effective compounded rate of return (assuming monthly compounding) earned over the life of the investment after giving effect, in the case of returns, to existing leverage. Life-to-date IRR, including life-to-date IRRs on the overall MSR portfolio, servicer advance investments, Non-Agency securities portfolio, residential loans and consumer loans, is based on the purchase price for an investment and the estimated value of the investment, or "mark," which is calculated based on cash flows actually received and the present value of expected cash flows over the life of the investment, using an estimated discount rate. Targeted returns and targeted yields reflect a variety of estimates and assumptions that could prove to be incorrect, such as an investment's coupon, amortization of premium or discount, costs and fees, and our assumptions regarding prepayments, defaults and loan losses, among other things. Income and cash flows recognized by the Company in future periods may be significantly less than the income and cash flows that would have been recognized had expected returns been realized. As a result, an investment's lifetime return may differ materially from an IRR to date. In addition, the Company's calculation of IRR may differ from a calculation by another market participant, as there is no standard method for calculating IRRs. Statements about estimated and targeted returns and targeted yields in this Presentation are forward-looking statements. You should carefully read the cautionary statement above under the caption "Forward-looking Statements," which directly applies to our discussion of estimated and targeted returns and targeted yields. PAST PERFORMANCE. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and should not be relied upon for any reason. NO OFFER; NO RELIANCE. This Presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Any reference to a potential financing does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to purchase or sell any security. There can be no assurance if or when the Company or any of its affiliates will offer any security or the terms of any such offering. Any such offer would only be made by means of formal documents, the terms of which would govern in all respects. You should not rely on this Presentation as the basis upon which to make any investment decision. NON-GAAPMEASURES. This Presentation includes non-GAAP measures, such as Core Earnings. See "Appendix" in this Presentation for information regarding this non-GAAP measure, including a definition, purpose and reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. 1 New Residential Investment Corp. New Residential Investment Corp. New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industries Who We Are Our mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across various interest rate environments through our portfolio of investments and operating businesses Investment Management Origination Servicing Leading provider of capital and services to the Leading non-bank Leading non-bank mortgage and financial services industry originator servicer P P P Complementary Portfolio of Mortgage Investments and Businesses Robust Mortgage Platform Strong Balance Sheet P P P Disciplined Portfolio Management Opportunistic Growth Shareholder Focus 3 Q1'20 Company and Financial Highlights Q1'20 Company and Financial Highlights GAAP Net Loss of $1,602.3 Million, or $(3.86) per Diluted Share (1) , includes MTM/Impairment of $(2.24) and realized losses of $(1.92)

, includes MTM/Impairment of $(2.24) and realized losses of $(1.92) Core Earnings of $198.4 Million, or $0.48 per Diluted Share (1)(2)

First Quarter Common Stock Dividend of $0.05 per Common Share

4.0% dividend yield as of March 31, 2020 (3)

Cash as of March 31, 2020 was $360.5 Million and Unencumbered Assets were $362.8 Million

Net Equity of $5,263.9 Million as of March 31, 2020 (4)

$10.71 Book Value per Common Share as of March 31, 2020

Book value per common share decreased -33.9% QoQ from $16.21 as of December 31, 2019

Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 4 A Tale of Two Quarters Our estimates(1) for Q1'20 were significantly impacted by industry-wide volatility at the end of March Q1'20 Earnings Estimate Impact from COVID-19 Q1'20 Earnings Actual as of 03/13/20(1) Related Volatility Core Earnings Per Share $0.65 ($0.17) $0.48(2) Book Value Per Share $15.72 - $15.89 ($5.01 - $5.18) $10.71 Origination and $125mm - $150mm ~($67mm) $90.6mm Servicing Pre-Tax Income Origination Volume $12.1bn UPB ($0.7bn UPB) $11.4bn UPB Leverage(3) ~3.5x Reduction of ~1.8x 1.7x Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 5 Book Value - Illustrative Sum of the Parts(1) Operating Company growth is creating substantial off-balance sheet value within NRZ(1) Illustrative Operating Company Valuation(1)(2) Low High FY20E Earnings ($mm) $300 $400 P/E Multiple 5.0x 5.0x Enterprise Value ($bn) $1.5 $2.0 Book Equity ($bn) ($0.4) ($0.4) Off-Balance Sheet Value ($bn) $1.1 $1.6 Off-Balance Sheet Value (per share) $2.73 $3.93 NRZ Common Equity 3/31/20 (per share) $10.71 $10.71 Implied Book Value (per share) $13.44 $14.65 Common Equity per share $16.00 $14.00 $12.00 $10.00 $8.00 $6.00 $4.00 $2.00 $0.00 $6.1bn $5.6bn $4.5bn Off Balance Sheet Potential Implied Operating Company Value Range On Balance Sheet Value Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 1 6 New Residential Positioned for Changes in Macro Environment Across our Company, we made a number of strategic adjustments to position for the future De-Risked Portfolio and Stabilized Book Value Sold approximately $27.9bn of assets as of April 30, 2020, reducing our investment portfolio to

$12.7bn (1)(2)(3)

(1)(2)(3) Reduced exposure to mark-to-market financings

mark-to-market financings Reduced overall leverage to 1.5x as of April 30, 2020 from 3.5x (1)(4) Strengthened Balance Sheet Executed on liquidity plan

$517.3mm of cash as of April 30, 2020

Added additional financing capacity

Post March 31, 2020, increased advance capacity by ~$1.8bn (5)

Investment Portfolio ($bn)(2)(3) $45.0 $40.6 $40.0 $0.8 $35.0 $32.6 $6.0 $30.0 $0.8 $5.6 $25.0 $20.0 $27.9 $15.0 $20.2 $13.7 $12.7 $0.8 $0.8 $3.9 $10.0 $3.0 $3.1 $5.0 $3.0 $6.0 $5.9 $5.9 $5.9 $0.0 12/31/2019 (6) 3/31/2020 (7) Peak Assets 4/30/2020 MSRs & Servicer Advances Residential Securities & Call Rights Residential Loans Consumer Loans Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 7 Repositioning in Residential Securities and Loans NRZ aggressively sold assets and increased liquidity Residential Securities and Loans Recent Activity(1) Significantly reduced our investments and related short term financing in residential loans and securities

Sold $24.9bn of residential securities and $3.0bn of residential loans (2)

Mark-to-market exposure has dramatically decreased

exposure has dramatically decreased During the COVID-19 crisis, we priced and sold a seasoned performing loan securitization with $449.4mm UPB of collateral (3) Residential Securities (Assets $bn)(1) $20.2 85% $20.0 reduction in assets from 12/31/19(1) $15.0 $10.0 $5.0 $3.1 $3.0 $0.0 4/30/2020(3) 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 Financing and Investment Strategy(4) By end of May 2020, we expect that greater than 75% of our non-Agency loans and securities will have 6-month or longer term financing with limited or no mark-to-market exposure

non-Agency loans and securities will have 6-month or longer term financing with limited or no mark-to-market exposure Investment strategies driven by term financing solutions and focused on assets which are complementary to our origination and servicing businesses

85% of residential loans and securities are serviced / subserviced by Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Residential Loans (Assets $bn)(1) $6.0 $5.6 45% reduction in assets from $5.0 $3.9 12/31/19(1) $4.0 $3.0 $3.0 $2.0 $1.0 $0.0 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 (3) Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 8 Call Rights New Residential controls ~$80 billion UPB of call rights(1) Q1'20 Call Rights Portfolio Activity and Strategy New Residential controls call rights representing ~29% of the Non-Agency market (1)(2)

Non-Agency market Roughly $34.5bn UPB, or ~43%, of our call rights population is currently callable (1)

In Q1' 20, executed on our call rights strategy, calling 15 deals with collateral of ~$487.7mm in UPB (1)

Completed one securitization of loans through exercise of call rights with ~$545.4mm of UPB

New Residential Callable Population(1) $45.0 1,150 $43.5 $42.4 $41.5 1,100 UPB($ bn) $39.5 $40.0 1,050 Count $35.0 950 $34.5 1,000 900 $30.0 850 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 NRZ Callable UPB (LHS) NRZ Callable Count (RHS) Call Deals Executed by New Residential to Date Executed $bn) $5.0 Total of 581 deals $4.6 $4.5 $4.0 called since inception (~$16.1 billion UPB) $2.7 Deals (UPB $3.0 Call $2.0 $1.4 $1.2 $1.2 $1.0 $0.5 $0.0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 # of 60 53 50 175 88 140 15 Deals Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 9 Servicer Advances - New Residential Advance Experience Unparalleled experience managing large portfolios of advance balances Advances are a top of the waterfall, high-quality asset

high-quality asset Since 2015, we have recovered ~100% of the advances on our portfolio

Following the acquisition of HLSS in 2015, New Residential's advance balances peaked at $8.7bn and approximately $11.2bn of financing capacity

Since then, we have successfully managed these balances through prudent servicing and attractive financing

We have completed 15 advance securitizations for $6.1bn

We believe that by working with our special servicer and special servicer partners, we will be able to continue to successfully manage balances (1) $12.0 $10.0 $8.7 $8.0 $7.6 $6.0 $5.9 $4.3 $4.0 $3.8 $4.0 $3.5 $2.0 $- Q2'15 Q4'15 Q4'16 Q4'17 Q4'18 Q4'19 Q1'20 Post HLSS Total Balances ($bn) Max Borrowing Capacity ($bn) Acquisition Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 10 Servicer Advances - Portfolio as of March 31, 2020 Advance balances were relatively unchanged quarter over quarter Advance Balances as of March 31, 2020 Servicer advance balances decreased to $3.5bn as of March 31, 2020, relative to $3.8bn as of December 31, 2019

Outstanding advance balances are financed with: (1)

$3.0 billion of debt ($1.9 billion in capital markets) 86% LTV

Advance balances as of March 31, 2020 are comprised of 11% Fannie / Freddie, 3% Ginnie and 86% PLS

After March 31, 2020, we increased our advance financing capacity by $1.8bn and extended maturities (2) Servicer Advance Portfolio Characteristics Fannie / Freddie Ginnie PLS(3) Total Servicer Various NewRez Various UPB ($bn) $383 $58 $109 $550 Adv Balance ($bn) $0.37 $0.11 $2.98 $3.5bn Adv / UPB 0.10% 0.20% 2.73% 0.63% Debt ($bn) $0.34 N/A $2.64 $3.0bn Gross LTV 91% N/A 88% 86% Capacity ($bn) $0.44 N/A $3.04 $3.5bn Maturity 3/21-6/21 N/A 6/20-8/23 6/20-8/23 Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 11 Servicer Advances - Advance Financing Capacity We believe we have plenty of capacity to deal with COVID-19 scenarios(1) $5.25bn Total Advance Financing Capacity(2) Since March 31, 2020, we have increased our committed advance financing capacity by $1.8bn, to a total of $5.25bn (2)

We are working with Ginnie Mae on advance financing which would result in ~$75mm of additional liquidity today and ~$300mm-350mm in the stress case (1)

~$300mm-350mm in the stress case Ginnie Mae provides 100% financing on P&I for forbearance loans

FHFA has limited servicers' obligations to advance P&I to 4 months Servicing Advance Projections(1) In base case scenario, we project to only need incremental $120mm of equity to fund servicer advances

In stress case scenario, we project this increases to $390mm (Figures in $bn) Estimated 30 Day+ Servicer Advances Debt Equity Financing Delinquency Rate Balance from 3/31/20 Financing Balance from 3/31/20 Surplus Current 8% $3.50 $2.96 $0.54 $2.29 Projections Base Case 21% $4.07 $0.57 $3.41 $0.66 $0.12 $1.84 Stress Case 29% $5.36 $1.86 $4.43 $0.93 $0.39 $0.82 Any additional government programs should be accretive to our capital(1) Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 12 MSRs MSRs are one of the few fixed income assets that increase in value when interest rates rise MSR Portfolio Activity MSR portfolio totaled $648bn UPB as of March 31, 2020, compared to $630bn as of December 31, 2019 (1)

Higher delinquencies, faster long-term speeds and wider discount rates led to mark-to-market loss in the quarter

long-term speeds and wider discount rates led to mark-to-market loss in the quarter MSR activity halted mid-March following onset of COVID-19 pandemic MSR Strategy(2) Improve recapture performance by working diligently with our partners through increased capacity and more sophisticated marketing

Expect significant upside in MSR portfolio as recapture performance improves

Issue stable long term financing with limited mark-to- market risk

mark-to- market risk Work with our subservicers to minimize delinquencies and advances

Extract additional value from our MSR portfolio Full MSRs(3) Excess MSRs(3) FHLMC FNMA GNMA Non-Agency Full MSR FHLMC FNMA GNMA Non-Agency Excess MSR TOTAL (4) Total(3) Total(3) UPB ($bn) 127 262 58 81 $528 bn 32 24 21 43 $120 bn $648 bn WAC 4.2% 4.3% 3.9% 4.6% 4.3% 4.6% 4.6% 4.7% 4.7% 4.7% 4.4% WALA (Mth) 48 69 34 170 75 Mth 86 104 106 171 128 Mth 81 Mth Cur LTV 68% 81% 88% 81% 78% 53% 48% 57% 66% 58% 76% Cur FICO 754 744 686 644 722 734 720 695 672 699 719 60+ DQ 0.4% 1.4% 2.8% 14.9% 3.3% 0.8% 1.8% 0.7% 9.0% 4.5% 3.5% Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 13 MSRs - Differentiation of New Residential's MSRs New Residential's MSR portfolio benefits from differentiated characteristics, stable financing and a platform of operating businesses MSR Financing(1) NRZ's Differentiated MSR Portfolio & Strategy(4) 50% of our MSR financing is in capital markets term ✓ Robust Ability ✓ Customer & notes with limited mark-to-market exposure to Service the Asset Retention Traditional MSR Asset Strategies Repo 3% In-House Industry Leading Capital Markets Originator, In- MSR Platform Term Notes House Performing 50% with Ancillary and Special Services Bank VFN Servicer (Limited MTM) 47% NRZ MSR Population Compared to Industry Focus on Recapture Additional Capabilities Term Financing New Residential's smaller refinanceable population NRZ Industry(2) Lower Average $140k $212k Ownership of Diverse MSR Loan Size Seasoned or Credit- Advances More Seasoned Impaired MSRs Financing 81 WALA 39 WALA Competitive Loans Subservicer More Credit 719 FICO 748 FICO Pricing Impaired Smaller 28% 63% Refinanceable ✓ Full Suite of ✓ Efficient Population(3) These characteristics resulted in slower Mortgage Product Financing prepayment speeds than the industry in Q1'20 Offerings Capabilities Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 14 Mortgage Origination and Servicing Industry leading mortgage platform; key contributor to profitability(1) Positioned origination for on-going profitability and growth(1) Focused servicing efforts on helping homeowners navigate current crisis Strong quarterly profit with no disruptions to operations and productivity Origination business is well-capitalized and continues to take advantage of attractive origination environment

well-capitalized and continues to take advantage of attractive origination environment Shifted to Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie eligible loans and exited non- agency and non-QM

non-QM Multi-channel approach provides flexibility to take advantage of various rate environments

approach provides flexibility to take advantage of various rate environments Used extensive special servicing experience to assist borrowers

Implemented homeowner forbearance programs

Deployed new digital functionality in our online portals to educate and help homeowners

Origination and servicing Q1'20 pre-tax net income of $90.6mm

pre-tax net income of $90.6mm ~95% of our employees are working from home (2)

Expect to create over 500 new jobs through crisis (1) Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 15 Origination Positive market backdrop for loan origination and recapture(1) P P Gain on sale margins at recent Q1'20 Origination Pre-Tax Net wides Income of $60.2mm Origination by Channel Over Time $15.0 140 billion) 418% YoY increase $11.4 120 100 8% QoQ increase $10.6 ($ $10.0 OriginationUPB $7.1 80 bps $1.4 $5.7 $6.9 60 $5.0 $3.9 $2.3 $2.2 $1.5 $1.7 40 $1.6 $0.6 32 $0.5 $1.1 $0.6 $0.7 20 $0.7 $0.6 $1.6 $2.1 $0.3 $1.2 $0.8 $0.0 $0.6 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 0 Direct to Consumer JV / Retail Wholesale Correspondent Q1'19 P Estimate FY'20 Production of $45 Billion UPB(1) Origination PTI Margin(2) 120 78 65 51 53 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Apr'20 Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 16 Direct to Consumer Originations Significant recapture opportunity in current rate environment(1) Expect volume to double from Q1'20 to Q3'20, supporting MSR portfolio retention (1)

Increasing sales and operational capacity to handle growth

New predictive marketing campaign engine rolled out in March 2020 to drive customized customer leads and offers Quarterly Funding ($bn) $5.0 $4.5 $4.0 $3.5 $3.0 $2.5 $2.0 $1.5 $1.0 $0.5 $0.0 Direct to Consumer Funding Growth $4.6 $3.0 $2.1 $1.6 $1.2 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 (1) (1) Q2'20 Est. Q3'20 Est. Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 17 Servicing Industry leading servicing, financial and operating performance P P P Broad product spectrum and Q1'20 Servicing Pre-Tax Net Estimate FY'20 Servicing cost efficient servicing Income of $30.4mm Portfolio of $330 Billion UPB(1) platform UPB ($bn) Servicing Portfolio Over Time Annual Direct Cost To Service Over Time $300 26% QoQ increase $275.8 $250 $205 95% YoY increase $200 $185 $250 $184.3 $219.4 $95 $155 $140 $200 $150 $130 $141.5 $159.2 $81 $150 $59 $55 $100 $90 $87 $74 $53 $70 $68 $100 $181 $50 $50 $88 $104 $125 $139 $0 $0 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 NewRez / NRZ 3rd Party / SMS Current Loans Current and Delinquent Loans Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix 18 Servicing - Special Servicing Expertise A proven track record of helping borrowers preserve the dream of homeownership Servicing over 40 world class institutional clients, including GSEs, money center banks and whole loan investors

As delinquencies rise, SMS is well-positioned due to its special servicing experience/expertise (1)

well-positioned due to its special servicing experience/expertise We work closely with the FHFA, Ginnie Mae and other regulators to ensure positive outcomes for borrowers affected by COVID-19

SMS implemented online digital tools to support increased forbearance requests

SMS continues to expand capacity to manage post-forbearance solutions % Delinquent Loans Returned to Performing(2) Aggregate Homes Saved through Modification 25,000 35% 30% 32% 25% 20% 15% 12% 10% 5% 0% Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Industry SMS Aggregate Completed Modifications Overtime 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 Founded as a special servicer, for almost 20 years, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing has been using both agency standards and creative solutions to help homeowners cure their delinquencies and retain their homes Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 19 COVID-19 Forbearance Update Forbearance requests from borrowers in our MSR portfolio have declined since peaking in mid- April 2020(1) Forbearances Granted from March 25, 2020 through April 30, 2020(1)(2) 25,000 As of April 30, 2020, 20,000 ~215,000 borrowers have been granted forbearance(2) 15,000 10,000 5,000 - Daily Forbearnace Granted 5 Day Average ~60% of borrowers in forbearance that were current as of March 31, 2020 made their April payment and are still current (2) ~7% of borrowers in our portfolio were granted forbearance through April 30, 2020(2) Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 20 Ancillary Services We believe that our ancillary services businesses could experience a significant increase in activity in today's environment, and we continue to evaluate synergies with NewRez(1) Origination & Title & Field Servicing Solutions Appraisal Services Provider of Origination and Provider of Inspection, Provider of Core Services to Default Title and Appraisal Property Preservation, and Mortgage Originators and Services to NewRez and REO Management Services to Servicers Partner Servicers Banks and Servicers Near Term(1) Higher Refinancing Origination Medium/Long Term(1) Loan Modifications Defaults / Foreclosures Net positive impact Neutral 21 Our Focus(1) Creating Value for Shareholders Growing Recapture, Origination and Servicing Maximizing the Value of Each Loan We Service Protect and Grow Book Value Opportunistic Investing Risk Management Our mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across our portfolio of investments and operating businesses Against the current market backdrop, we believe there is significant opportunity for the growth of our recapture, origination and servicing businesses to contribute to earnings Ancillary services and partnerships position us to capitalize on opportunities that improve servicing performance and customer experience, and maximize the shareholder value of each loan we service We will continue to work our hardest to protect book value We will continue to be opportunistic and disciplined, and execute transactions that align with our long-term strategy Risk management is fundamental to our investment process and we are perpetually focused on risk across our business Detailed endnotes are included in the Appendix. 22 Appendix 1) Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000s, except per share data) As of 3/31/20 As of 12/31/19 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Investments in: Excess mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value $ 363,932 $ 379,747 Excess mortgage servicing rights, equity method investees, at fair value 119,609 125,596 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 3,934,384 3,967,960 Mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value 1,604,431 1,718,273 Servicer advance investments, at fair value 515,574 581,777 Real estate and other securities, available-for-sale (amortized cost $2,615,252 and $18,782,175 at March 2,479,603 19,477,728 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; allowance for credit losses $44,149 at March 31, 2020) Residential mortgage loans, held-for-investment (includes $824,183 and $484,443 at fair value at 824,183 925,706 March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale 1,264,533 1,429,052 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, at fair value 3,283,973 4,613,612 Consumer loans, held-for-investment ($780,821 and $0 held at fair value at March 31, 2020 and December 780,821 827,545 31, 2019, respectively) Cash and cash equivalents 360,453 528,737 Restricted cash 147,435 162,197 Servicer advances receivable 3,072,863 3,301,374 Trades receivable 3,293,976 5,256,014 Deferred tax asset, net 176,238 8,669 Other assets (includes $197,715 and $172,336 in residential mortgage loans subject to repurchase at March 31, 2020 and 1,971,467 1,559,467 December 31, 2019, respectively) Total Assets $ 24,193,475 $ 44,863,454 LIABILITIES Repurchase agreements $ 10,814,130 $ 27,916,225 Notes and bonds payable (includes $272,292 and $659,738 at fair value at March 31, 2020 and 7,014,579 7,720,148 December 31, 2019, respectively) Trades payable 20,913 902,081 Due to affiliates 17,216 103,882 Dividends payable 28,033 211,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (includes $197,715 and $172,336 in residential mortgage loans repurchase liabilities at 968,140 773,126 March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) Total Liabilities $ 18,863,011 $ 37,627,194 Preferred Stock, 7.50% Series A 150,026 150,026 Preferred Stock, 7.125% Series B 273,418 273,418 Preferred Stock, 6.375% Series C 389,548 - Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 66,578 78,550 Book Value $4,450,894 $6,734,266 Per share $ 10.71 $ 16.21 25 Condensed Consolidated Income Statements 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ 000s) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest Income $ 402,373 $ 463,089 Interest Expense 216,855 247,013 Net Interest Income 185,518 216,076 Impairment Provision (reversal) for credit losses on securities 44,149 3,232 Valuation and credit loss provision (reversal) on loans and real estate owned ("REO") 100,496 2,361 144,645 5,593 Net Interest Income after impairment 40,873 210,483 Servicing revenue, net of change in fair value $(649,375) and $(93,036), respectively (289,115) 251,793 Gain on originated mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 179,698 180,520 Other Income Change in fair value of investments in excess MSRs (11,024) (9,084) Change in fair value of investments in excess MSRs, equity method investees (457) 2,713 Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights financing receivables (104,111) (55,823) Change in fair value of servicer advance investments (18,749) (5,644) Change in fair value of investments in real estate and other securities (86,792) (6,909) Change in fair value of investments in residential mortgage loans (265,244) (146,006) Change in fair value of derivative instruments (39,982) (31,107) (Loss) gain on settlement of investments, net (799,572) 131,073 Earnings from investments in consumer loans, equity method investees - (548) Other (loss) income, net (76,730) 67,509 (1,402,661) (53,826) Operating Expenses General and administrative expenses 206,363 186,676 Management fee to affiliate 21,721 21,211 Incentive compensation to affiliate - 42,627 Loan servicing expense 7,853 5,570 Subservicing expense 66,981 79,719 302,918 335,803 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (1,774,123) 253,167 Income tax (benefit) expense (166,868) 22,786 Net (Loss) Income $ (1,607,255) $ 230,381 Noncontrolling Interests in (Loss) Income of Consolidated Subsidiaries (16,162) 10,658 Dividends on preferred stock 11,222 7,943 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (1,602,315) $ 211,780 26 Net Income by Segment (Q1'20 and Q4'19) Servicing and Originations Residential Securities and Loans MSRs & Residential Servicer Securities & Residential Corporate Origination Servicing Advances Call Rights Loans & Other Total Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Interest income $ 16,735 $ 7,487 $ 99,353 $ 184,005 $ 59,921 $ 34,872 $ 402,373 Interest expense 13,427 196 57,783 108,009 30,773 6,667 216,855 Net interest income 3,308 7,291 41,570 75,996 29,148 28,205 185,518 Impairment - - - 44,149 100,496 - 144,645 Servicing revenue, net (1,078) 86,742 (374,779) - - - (289,115) Gain on originated mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 158,215 259 12,713 - 8,511 - 179,698 Other income (loss) (16) 499 (156,933) (966,039) (192,271) (87,901) (1,402,661) Operating expenses 100,212 64,352 83,880 6,854 16,756 30,864 302,918 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 60,217 30,439 (561,309) (941,046) (271,864) (90,560) (1,774,123) Income tax expense (benefit) 11,958 6,045 (109,785) - (75,201) 115 (166,868) Net Income (Loss) $ 48,259 $ 24,394 $ (451,524) $ (941,046) $ (196,663) $ (90,675) $ (1,607,255) Noncontrolling interests in income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries 1,283 - (11,247) - - (6,198) (16,162) Dividends on Preferred Stock $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 11,222 $ 11,222 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 46,976 $ 24,394 $ (440,277) $ (941,046) $ (196,663) $ (95,699) $ (1,602,315) Servicing and Originations Residential Securities and Loans MSRs & Residential Servicer Securities & Residential Corporate Origination Servicing Advances Call Rights Loans & Other Total Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Interest income $ 17,321 $ 8,665 $ 151,755 $ 186,250 $ 61,765 $ 37,333 $ 463,089 Interest expense 16,895 306 61,694 122,617 38,461 7,040 247,013 Net interest income 426 8,359 90,061 63,633 23,304 30,293 216,076 Impairment - - - 3,232 (4,050) 6,411 5,593 Servicing revenue, net (390) 56,020 196,163 - - - 251,793 Gain on originated mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 160,280 348 6,748 - 13,144 - 180,520 Other income (loss) 8,886 5,343 (11,876) (10,748) (42,859) (2,572) (53,826) Operating expenses 82,953 42,790 117,374 (964) 21,456 72,194 335,803 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 86,249 27,280 163,722 50,617 (23,817) (50,884) 253,167 Income tax expense (benefit) 24,286 8,150 29,819 - (39,509) 40 22,786 Net Income (Loss) $ 61,963 $ 19,130 $ 133,903 $ 50,617 $ 15,692 $ (50,924) $ 230,381 Noncontrolling interests in income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries 1,824 - (211) - - 9,045 10,658 Dividends on Preferred Stock $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,943 $ 7,943 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 60,139 $ 19,130 $ 134,114 $ 50,617 $ 15,692 $ (67,912) $ 211,780 27 2) GAAP Reconciliation & Endnotes Unaudited GAAP Reconciliation of Core Earnings Management uses Core Earnings, which is a Non-GAAP measure, as one measure of operating performance.

Non-GAAP measure, as one measure of operating performance. Please see next slide for the definition of Core Earnings. ($000s, except per share data) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Reconciliation of Core Earnings Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (1,602,315) $ 211,780 Adjustments for Non-Core Earnings: Impairment 144,645 5,360 Change in fair value of investments in mortgage servicing rights 504,848 (100,344) Change in fair value of servicer advance investments 18,749 5,644 Change in fair value of investments in real estate and other securities 86,792 6,909 Change in fair value of investments in residential mortgage loans 265,244 145,308 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 39,982 31,113 (Gain) loss on settlement of investments, net 811,471 (112,584) Other (income) loss 83,501 (51,396) Other Income and Impairment attributable to non-controlling interests (22,279) (4,495) Non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses 16,902 31,984 Incentive compensation to affiliate - 42,627 Preferred stock management fee to affiliate 2,295 1,588 Deferred taxes (166,917) 20,127 Interest income on residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale 12,143 15,648 Adjust consumer loans to level yield (515) 355 Core earnings of equity method investees: Excess mortgage servicing rights 3,825 5,803 Core Earnings $ 198,371 $ 255,427 Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (3.86) $ 0.51 Core Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.48 $ 0.61 Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding, Diluted 415,589,155 415,673,185 29 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Core Earnings We have five primary variables that impact our operating performance: (i) the current yield earned on our investments, (ii) the interest expense under the debt incurred to finance our investments, (iii) our operating expenses and taxes, (iv) our realized and unrealized gains or losses, including any impairment, on our investments, and (v) income from our origination and servicing businesses. "Core earnings" is a non-GAAP measure of our operating performance, excluding the fourth variable above and adjusts the earnings from the consumer loan investment to a level yield basis. Core earnings is used by management to evaluate our performance without taking into account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses, which although they represent a part of our recurring operations, are subject to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential indicator of future economic performance; (ii) incentive compensation paid to our Manager; (iii) non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes, which are not representative of current operations.

non-GAAP measure of our operating performance, excluding the fourth variable above and adjusts the earnings from the consumer loan investment to a level yield basis. Core earnings is used by management to evaluate our performance without taking into account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses, which although they represent a part of our recurring operations, are subject to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential indicator of future economic performance; (ii) incentive compensation paid to our Manager; (iii) non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes, which are not representative of current operations. Our definition of core earnings includes accretion on held-for-sale loans as if they continued to be held-for-investment. Although we intend to sell such loans, there is no guarantee that such loans will be sold or that they will be sold within any expected timeframe. During the period prior to sale, we continue to receive cash flows from such loans and believe that it is appropriate to record a yield thereon. In addition, our definition of core earnings excludes all deferred taxes, rather than just deferred taxes related to unrealized gains or losses, because we believe deferred taxes are not representative of current operations. Our definition of core earnings also limits accreted interest income on RMBS where we receive par upon the exercise of associated call rights based on the estimated value of the underlying collateral, net of related costs including advances. We created this limit in order to be able to accrete to the lower of par or the net value of the underlying collateral, in instances where the net value of the underlying collateral is lower than par. We believe this amount represents the amount of accretion we would have expected to earn on such bonds had the call rights not been exercised.

held-for-sale loans as if they continued to be held-for-investment. Although we intend to sell such loans, there is no guarantee that such loans will be sold or that they will be sold within any expected timeframe. During the period prior to sale, we continue to receive cash flows from such loans and believe that it is appropriate to record a yield thereon. In addition, our definition of core earnings excludes all deferred taxes, rather than just deferred taxes related to unrealized gains or losses, because we believe deferred taxes are not representative of current operations. Our definition of core earnings also limits accreted interest income on RMBS where we receive par upon the exercise of associated call rights based on the estimated value of the underlying collateral, net of related costs including advances. We created this limit in order to be able to accrete to the lower of par or the net value of the underlying collateral, in instances where the net value of the underlying collateral is lower than par. We believe this amount represents the amount of accretion we would have expected to earn on such bonds had the call rights not been exercised. Our investments in consumer loans are accounted for under ASC No. 310-20 and ASC No. 310-30, including certain non-performing consumer loans with revolving privileges that are explicitly excluded from being accounted for under ASC No. 310-30. Under ASC No. 310-20, the recognition of expected losses on these non-performing consumer loans is delayed in comparison to the level yield methodology under ASC No. 310-30, which recognizes income based on an expected cash flow model reflecting an investment's lifetime expected losses. The purpose of the Core Earnings adjustment to adjust consumer loans to a level yield is to present income recognition across the consumer loan portfolio in the manner in which it is economically earned, avoid potential delays in loss recognition, and align it with our overall portfolio of mortgage-related assets which generally record income on a level yield basis. With respect to consumer loans classified as held-for-sale, the level yield is computed through the expected sale date. With respect to the gains recorded under GAAP in 2014 and 2016 as a result of a refinancing of the debt related to our investments in consumer loans, and the consolidation of entities that own our investments in consumer loans, respectively, we continue to record a level yield on those assets based on their original purchase price.

310-20 and ASC No. 310-30, including certain non-performing consumer loans with revolving privileges that are explicitly excluded from being accounted for under ASC No. 310-30. Under ASC No. 310-20, the recognition of expected losses on these non-performing consumer loans is delayed in comparison to the level yield methodology under ASC No. 310-30, which recognizes income based on an expected cash flow model reflecting an investment's lifetime expected losses. The purpose of the Core Earnings adjustment to adjust consumer loans to a level yield is to present income recognition across the consumer loan portfolio in the manner in which it is economically earned, avoid potential delays in loss recognition, and align it with our overall portfolio of mortgage-related assets which generally record income on a level yield basis. With respect to consumer loans classified as held-for-sale, the level yield is computed through the expected sale date. With respect to the gains recorded under GAAP in 2014 and 2016 as a result of a refinancing of the debt related to our investments in consumer loans, and the consolidation of entities that own our investments in consumer loans, respectively, we continue to record a level yield on those assets based on their original purchase price. While incentive compensation paid to our Manager may be a material operating expense, we exclude it from core earnings because (i) from time to time, a component of the computation of this expense will relate to items (such as gains or losses) that are excluded from core earnings, and (ii) it is impractical to determine the portion of the expense related to core earnings and non-core earnings, and the type of earnings (loss) that created an excess (deficit) above or below, as applicable, the incentive compensation threshold. To illustrate why it is impractical to determine the portion of incentive compensation expense that should be allocated to core earnings, we note that, as an example, in a given period, we may have core earnings in excess of the incentive compensation threshold but incur losses (which are excluded from core earnings) that reduce total earnings below the incentive compensation threshold. In such case, we would either need to (a) allocate zero incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though core earnings exceeded the incentive compensation threshold, or (b) assign a "pro forma" amount of incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though no incentive compensation was actually incurred. We believe that neither of these allocation methodologies achieves a logical result. Accordingly, the exclusion of incentive compensation facilitates comparability between periods and avoids the distortion to our non-GAAP operating measure that would result from the inclusion of incentive compensation that relates to non-core earnings.

non-core earnings, and the type of earnings (loss) that created an excess (deficit) above or below, as applicable, the incentive compensation threshold. To illustrate why it is impractical to determine the portion of incentive compensation expense that should be allocated to core earnings, we note that, as an example, in a given period, we may have core earnings in excess of the incentive compensation threshold but incur losses (which are excluded from core earnings) that reduce total earnings below the incentive compensation threshold. In such case, we would either need to (a) allocate zero incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though core earnings exceeded the incentive compensation threshold, or (b) assign a "pro forma" amount of incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though no incentive compensation was actually incurred. We believe that neither of these allocation methodologies achieves a logical result. Accordingly, the exclusion of incentive compensation facilitates comparability between periods and avoids the distortion to our non-GAAP operating measure that would result from the inclusion of incentive compensation that relates to non-core earnings. With regard to non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses, management does not view these costs as part of our core operations, as they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses incurred at acquisition. Non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other professional service fees, incurred when we acquire certain investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses.

non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses, management does not view these costs as part of our core operations, as they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses incurred at acquisition. Non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other professional service fees, incurred when we acquire certain investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses. Since the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the Shellpoint Acquisition, we, through our wholly owned subsidiary, NewRez, originate conventional, government-insured and nonconforming residential mortgage loans for sale and securitization. In connection with the transfer of loans to the GSEs or mortgage investors, we report realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans and retention of mortgage servicing rights, which we believe is an indicator of performance for the Servicing and Origination segment and therefore included in core earnings. Realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans had no impact on core earnings in any prior period, but may impact core earnings in future periods.

government-insured and nonconforming residential mortgage loans for sale and securitization. In connection with the transfer of loans to the GSEs or mortgage investors, we report realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans and retention of mortgage servicing rights, which we believe is an indicator of performance for the Servicing and Origination segment and therefore included in core earnings. Realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans had no impact on core earnings in any prior period, but may impact core earnings in future periods. Beginning with the third quarter of 2019, as a result of the continued evaluation of how Shellpoint operates its business and its impact on the Company's operating performance, core earnings includes Shellpoint's GAAP net income with the exception of the unrealized gains or losses due to changes in valuation inputs and assumptions on MSRs owned by NewRez, and non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses. This change was not material to core earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses. This change was not material to core earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Management believes that the adjustments to compute "core earnings" specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of our activity, assist in comparing the core operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate our current core performance using the same measure that management uses to operate the business. Management also utilizes core earnings as a measure in its decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying fundamental operations of our investments, as well as the allocation of resources between those investments, and management also relies on core earnings as an indicator of the results of such decisions. Core earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as gains and losses (including impairment as well as derivative activities) and non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of our core operations for the reasons described herein. As such, core earnings is not intended to reflect all of our activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing our performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of our activities.

decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying fundamental operations of our investments, as well as the allocation of resources between those investments, and management also relies on core earnings as an indicator of the results of such decisions. Core earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as gains and losses (including impairment as well as derivative activities) and non-capitalizedtransaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of our core operations for the reasons described herein. As such, core earnings is not intended to reflect all of our activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing our performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of our activities. The primary differences between core earnings and the measure we use to calculate incentive compensation relate to (i) realized gains and losses (including impairments), (ii) non-capitalized transaction- related expenses and (iii) deferred taxes (other than those related to unrealized gains and losses). Each are excluded from core earnings and included in our incentive compensation measure (either immediately or through amortization). In addition, our incentive compensation measure does not include accretion on held-for-sale loans and the timing of recognition of income from consumer loans is different. Unlike core earnings, our incentive compensation measure is intended to reflect all realized results of operations . The Gain on Remeasurement of Consumer Loans Investment was treated as an unrealized gain for the purposes of calculating incentive compensation and was therefore excluded from such calculation. 30 Endnotes to Slide 4 Endnotes to Slide 4: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Per common share calculations of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Core Earnings are based on 415,589,155 weighted average diluted common shares during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Core earnings is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation pages in the Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. Dividend yield based on NRZ common stock closing price of $5.01 on March 31, 2020 and annualized dividend based on a $0.05 per common share quarterly dividend. Percentages are based on $5.3 billion portfolio which includes corporate net equity of ($13) million. Origination: Net Investment of $380 million includes $1,988 million of total assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $1,597 million and non-controlling interests in the portfolio of $11 million. Servicing: Net Investment of $211 million includes $306 million of total assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $95 million. MSRs and Servicer Advances: Excess MSRs - Net Investment of $187 million includes (A) $484 million investment in March 31, 2020. Legacy NRZ Excess MSRs, and (B) $12 million of restricted cash and other assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $309 million (debt issued on the NRZ Agency Excess MSR portfolio). MSRs - Net Investment of $2,796 million includes $8,777 million of total assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $5,981 million. Servicer Advances: Net Investment of $103 million includes (A) $97 million net investment in AP LLC Advances, with $545 million of total assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $416 million and non-controlling interests in the portfolio of $32 million and (B) $6 million net investment in SLS Advances, with $16 million of total assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $10 million. Targeted Lifetime Net Yield is targeted IRR for pools that have settled. Residential Securities & Call Rights: Net Investment of $534 million includes (A) $509 million net investment in Non-AgencyRMBS, with $3,508 million of assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $2,999 million, (B) $25 million in Agency RMBS, with $228 million of assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $203 million (including $21 million of Open Trades Payable) and $0.3 million net investment in Call Rights . Targeted Lifetime Net Yield represents the targeted future IRR over a weighted average life of 8.0 years for Non-Agency RMBS, assuming actual and targeted leverage, and represents the IRR over a weighted average life of 6.8 years for Agency RMBS.

Note that the economic returns from our call right strategy could be adversely affected by a rise in interest rates and are contingent on the level of delinquencies and outstanding advances in each transaction, fair market value of the related collateral and other economic factors and market conditions. We may become subject to claims and legal proceedings, including purported class-actions, in the ordinary course of our business, challenging our right to exercise these call rights. Call rights are usually exercisable when current loan balances in a related portfolio are equal to, or lower than, 10% of their original balance. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward-looking statements. Residential Loans:Net Investment of $989 million includes (A) $968 million net investment in Residential Loans & REO, with $4,444 million of total assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $3,476 million, (B) $20 million net investment in EBOs, with $47 million of total assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $27 million and (C) $1 million net investment in Reverse Loans, with $7 million of total assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $6 million. Targeted Lifetime Net Yield represents the IRR over a weighted average life of 11.5 years. Other:Net Investment of $77 million includes Consumer Loans with $883 million of total assets, net of debt and other liabilities of $782 million and non-controlling interests in the portfolio of $24 million. Targeted Lifetime Net Yield represents the IRR over a weighted average life of 3.9 years. 31 Endnotes to Slides 5 to 8 Endnotes to Slide 5: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Estimates reflect unaudited estimates as of March 13, 2020. Core earnings is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation pages in the Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. Represents recourse leverage. Excludes non-recourse leverage including outstanding consumer debt, servicer advance debt, $56.9 million of full MSR debt, SAFT 2013-1 and MDST Trusts mortgage backed securities issued, and Shellpoint non-agency RMBS. Endnotes to Slide 6: Note: All per share values on this slide are based on 415,589,155 basic common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020. References to Operating Company for the purposes of calculating "Implied Book Value" includes Origination Segment, Servicing Segment, Guardian Asset Management and Covius Holdings. Valuation analysis and 2020 Operating Company earnings range are based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results and value realized from our operating company may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward-looking statements. Illustrative analysis adds (i) the difference between our operating company enterprise value and the GAAP Book Value in those operating company segments to (ii) NRZ's Book Value as of March 31, 2020. Operating company enterprise value is calculated by applying a 5.0x earnings multiple to a $300 million to $400 million full year 2020 earnings estimate. 5.0x earnings multiple based on current average sell-side analyst earnings multiple of certain publicly traded peers (COOP, PFSI) (Source: SNL Financial). Book Value in the operating company segments does not contain corporate level debt or cash in excess of operating company needs. Endnotes to Slide 7: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Represents activity from December 31, 2019 through April 30, 2020. "Investment portfolio" refers to total assets less cash, restricted cash, other assets, goodwill and mortgage loans originated. Includes intra-quarter purchase and sales. Agency RMBS: bought $10.2 billion; sold $20.6 billion. Non-Agency RMBS: bought $539 million; sold $4.4 billion. Residential Mortgage

Loans: bought $853 million; sold $2.0 billion. Post March 31, 2020, sold additional $965 million Residential Mortgage Loans. As of March 31, 2020, there were $3.3 billion of trade receivables on the balance sheet related to the sale of certain non-agency assets that settled on April 2, 2020. Represents recourse leverage. Excludes non-recourse leverage including outstanding consumer debt, servicer advance debt, $56.9 million of full MSR debt, SAFT 2013-1 and MDST Trusts mortgage backed securities issued, and Shellpoint non-agency RMBS. Represents activity post March 31, 2020. $625 million of $1.8 billion additional capacity has been agreed to in principle but is subject to definitive documentation. There can be no assurance that we will complete such definitive documentation or close such financing. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation. "Peak Assets" refers to New Residential's investment portfolio at its highest value during Q1'20 prior to COVID-19 related volatility. Represents activity after March 31, 2020. Data as of April 30, 2020. Endnotes to Slide 8: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Represents activity from December 31, 2019 through April 30, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Includes intra-quarter purchase and sales. Agency RMBS: bought $10.2 billion; sold $20.6 billion. Non-Agency RMBS: bought $539 million; sold $4.4 billion. Residential Mortgage

Loans: bought $853 million; sold $2.0 billion. Post March 31, 2020, sold additional $965 million Residential Mortgage Loans. As of March 31, 2020, there were $3.3 billion of trade receivables on the balance sheet related to the sale of certain non-agency assets that settled on April 2, 2020. Represents activity after March 31, 2020. Data as of April 30, 2020. Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. 32 Endnotes to Slides 9 to 13 Endnotes to Slide 9: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Call rights UPB estimated as of March 31, 2020. The UPB of the loans relating to our call rights may be materially lower than the estimates in this Presentation, and there can be no assurance that we will be able to execute on this pipeline of callable deals in the near term, on the timeline presented above, or at all, or that callable deals will be economically favorable. The economic returns from this strategy could be adversely affected by a rise in interest rates and are contingent on the level of delinquencies and outstanding advances in each transaction, fair market value of the related collateral and other economic factors and market conditions. We may become subject to claims and legal proceedings, including purported class-actions, in the ordinary course of our business, challenging our right to exercise these call rights and, as a result, we may not be able to exercise such rights on favorable terms at all. Call rights are usually exercisable when current loan balances in a related portfolio are equal to, or lower than, 10% of their original balance. Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. Endnotes to Slide 10: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. Endnotes to Slide 11: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Represents par value of advances and related debt obligations inclusive of a non-controlling interest ownership of ~27% in the Advance Purchaser portfolio Represents activity post March 31, 2020. $625 million of $1.8 billion additional capacity has been agreed to in principle but is subject to definitive documentation. There can be no assurance that we will complete such definitive documentation or close such financing. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation. PLS includes Advance Purchaser, HLSS, SLS and NewRez LLC. In the case of Advance Purchaser and SLS, New Residential is not the named servicer but is responsible for advances. Endnotes to Slide 12: Source: Company filings and data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Company projections as of April 30, 2020. Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. Represents activity post March 31, 2020. $625 million of $1.8 billion additional capacity has been agreed to in principle but is subject to definitive documentation. There can be no assurance that we will complete such definitive documentation or close such financing. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation. Endnotes to Slide 13: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. MSR UPB includes Excess MSRs and Full MSRs. Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. See "Abbreviations" in Appendix for more information. "Total" columns reflect weighted average calculations accounting for partial Excess MSR ownership. 33 Endnotes to Slides 14 to 19 Endnotes to Slide 14: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Represents MSR Financing as of April 30, 2020. FNMA/FHLMC/GNMA agency data via eMBS provider and PLS data via CoreLogic provider. "Smaller Refinanceable Population" includes population of NRZ owned MSRs that are >=$100 of savings per month ITM. Analysis is based on loan level detail across NRZ's owned

MSR portfolio. Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. Endnotes to Slide 15: Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. Refers to activity post March 31, 2020. Endnotes to Slide 16: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. Origination PTI margin excludes MSR revenue on recaptured loan volume that is delivered back to New Residential. Endnotes to Slide 17: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. Endnotes to Slide 18: Source: Company filings and data. Financial data as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted. Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. Endnotes to Slide 19: Source: Company data. Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. Percentage of loans boarded delinquent brought back to performing status, compared to industry reperformance for buckets of similar loans. Source: Core Logic. 34 Endnotes to Slides 20 to 22 Endnotes to Slide 20: Source: Company data as of April 30, 2020. There can be no assurances that these trends continue in the future. Reflects borrowers where New Residential owns the Full MSR. Endnotes to Slide 21: Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. Endnotes to Slide 22: Based on management's current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. See "Disclaimers" at the beginning of this Presentation for more information on forward looking statements. 35 Abbreviations Abbreviations: This Presentation may include abbreviations, which have the following meanings: ▪ RPL - Reperforming Loan ▪ 60+ DQ - Percentage of loans that are delinquent by 60 days or more ▪ SI - Short Interest ▪ Age (mths) or Loan Age (mths) - Weighted average number of months loans are outstanding ▪ TSO - Total Shares Outstanding ▪ BPO - Broker's Price Opinion ▪ Uncollected Payments - Percentage of loans that missed their most recent ▪ BV - Book Value payment ▪ UPB - Unpaid Principal Balance ▪ CDR - Conditional Default Rate ▪ Updated IRR - Internal rate of return calculated based on the cash flow received ▪ CLTV - Ratio of current loan balance to estimated current asset value to date through the current month and the projected future cash flow based on ▪ CPR - Constant Prepayment Rate our original underwriting assumptions ▪ CRR - Constant Repayment Rate ▪ U/W LTD - Underwritten life-to-date ▪ Cur - Current ▪ WA - Weighted Average ▪ Current UPB - UPB as of the end of the current month ▪ WAC - Weighted Average Coupon ▪ DPD - Days past due ▪ WAL - Weighted Average Life to Maturity ▪ DQ - Delinquency ▪ WALA - Weighted Average Loan Age ▪ DTI - Debt to Income ▪ YoY - Year-over-year ▪ EBO -Residential Mortgage Loans acquired through the GNMA early buy-out program ▪ Excess MSRs - Monthly interest payments generated by the related Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs), net of a basic fee required to be paid to the servicer ▪ FHLMC - Freddie Mac / Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ▪ FICO - A borrower's credit metric generated by the credit scoring model created by the Fair Isaac Corporation ▪ Flow Arrangements - Contractual recurring agreements, often monthly or quarterly, to purchase servicing of newly originated or highly delinquent loans ▪ FNMA - Fannie Mae / Federal National Mortgage Association ▪ GNMA - Ginnie Mae / Government National Mortgage Association ▪ GWAC - Gross Weighted Average Coupon ▪ HPA - Home Price Appreciation ▪ IRR - Internal Rate of Return ▪ LHS - Left Hand Side ▪ LTD - Life to Date ▪ LTD Cash Flows -Actual cash flow collected from the investment as of the end of the current month ▪ LTV - Loan to Value ▪ Non-QM - Non-qualified ▪ NPL - Non-Performing Loans ▪ MSR - Mortgage servicing rights ▪ MTM - Mark-to-market ▪ Original UPB - UPB at Time of Securitization ▪ P&I - Principal and Interest ▪ PLS - Private Label Securitizations ▪ Proj. Future Cash Flows - Future cash flow projected with the Company's original underwriting assumptions ▪ QoQ - Quarter-over-quarter ▪ Recapture Rate - Percentage of voluntarily prepaid loans that are refinanced by the servicer ▪ REO - Real Estate Owned ▪ RHS - Right Hand Side 36 Attachments Original document

