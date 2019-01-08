Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Senior Investment Group Inc    SNR

NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC (SNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 04:00:00 pm
4.65 USD   +3.56%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Senior Investment : Announces Appointment of Robert F. Savage as Chairman of Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 06:39pm EST

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today the appointment of Robert F. Savage, an independent director of the Company, as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 4, 2019. Mr. Savage has been a member of the Board since 2016, in addition to being chairman of a special committee of the Board formed in connection with the previously announced review of strategic alternatives for the Company.

Mr. Savage is Co-founder and President of KSH Capital LP (“KSH”). KSH Capital provides real estate entrepreneurs with capital and expertise to seed or grow their platform. KSH is focused on the deployment of the principals’ capital in domestic and international strategies that offer compelling long-term returns. Prior to founding KSH, Mr. Savage was Co-founder, President of KTR Capital Partners (“KTR”), an investment, development and operating company focused exclusively on the industrial property sector in North America. At KTR, Mr. Savage was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and responsible for management of the firm’s day-to-day operations, including oversight of capital deployment, portfolio management and capital markets activities.

Mr. Savage is a member of the Board of Trustees of Mount Sinai Health System in New York. Mr. Savage is Chairman of the Board of Directors of VolunteerMatch.org, a San Francisco based 501(c)(3) that operates the largest volunteer network in the nonprofit world.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROU
06:39pNEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Appointment of Robert F. Savage as Chairman of..
BU
01/05NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Completion of Internalization
AQ
01/03NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Completion of Internalization
BU
01/03NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, T..
AQ
2018NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Ot..
AQ
2018NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Additions to Post-Internalization Management T..
BU
2018NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Further Capital Structure Improvement with Ent..
BU
2018NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Finalizes Internal Management Plan, Givens to Stay as CE..
AQ
2018NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, T..
AQ
2018NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Definitive Documentation for Internalization
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 444 M
EBIT 2018 49,2 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 784 M
Yield 2018 17,4%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,85x
EV / Sales 2019 4,65x
Capitalization 369 M
Chart NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
New Senior Investment Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Givens Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart A. McFarland Independent Director
Virgis W. Colbert Independent Director
Cassia van der Hoof Holstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC8.98%369
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-1.38%24 898
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-1.64%23 597
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST-2.41%15 809
UDR INC.-2.57%10 636
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-2.48%10 610
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.