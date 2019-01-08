New Senior Investment : Announces Appointment of Robert F. Savage as Chairman of Board of Directors

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today the appointment of Robert F. Savage, an independent director of the Company, as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 4, 2019. Mr. Savage has been a member of the Board since 2016, in addition to being chairman of a special committee of the Board formed in connection with the previously announced review of strategic alternatives for the Company.

Mr. Savage is Co-founder and President of KSH Capital LP (“KSH”). KSH Capital provides real estate entrepreneurs with capital and expertise to seed or grow their platform. KSH is focused on the deployment of the principals’ capital in domestic and international strategies that offer compelling long-term returns. Prior to founding KSH, Mr. Savage was Co-founder, President of KTR Capital Partners (“KTR”), an investment, development and operating company focused exclusively on the industrial property sector in North America. At KTR, Mr. Savage was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and responsible for management of the firm’s day-to-day operations, including oversight of capital deployment, portfolio management and capital markets activities.

Mr. Savage is a member of the Board of Trustees of Mount Sinai Health System in New York. Mr. Savage is Chairman of the Board of Directors of VolunteerMatch.org, a San Francisco based 501(c)(3) that operates the largest volunteer network in the nonprofit world.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

