New Senior Investment : Announces Appointment of Robert F. Savage as Chairman of Board of Directors

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE:
SNR) announced today the appointment of Robert F. Savage, an independent
director of the Company, as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors
(the “Board”), effective January 4, 2019. Mr. Savage has been a member
of the Board since 2016, in addition to being chairman of a special
committee of the Board formed in connection with the previously
announced review of strategic alternatives for the Company.
Mr. Savage is Co-founder and President of KSH Capital LP (“KSH”). KSH
Capital provides real estate entrepreneurs with capital and expertise to
seed or grow their platform. KSH is focused on the deployment of the
principals’ capital in domestic and international strategies that offer
compelling long-term returns. Prior to founding KSH, Mr. Savage was
Co-founder, President of KTR Capital Partners (“KTR”), an investment,
development and operating company focused exclusively on the industrial
property sector in North America. At KTR, Mr. Savage was a member of the
firm’s Investment Committee and responsible for management of the firm’s
day-to-day operations, including oversight of capital deployment,
portfolio management and capital markets activities.
Mr. Savage is a member of the Board of Trustees of Mount Sinai Health
System in New York. Mr. Savage is Chairman of the Board of Directors of
VolunteerMatch.org, a San Francisco based 501(c)(3) that operates the
largest volunteer network in the nonprofit world.
ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real
estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing
properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018,
New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties,
with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior
can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.
