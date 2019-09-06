Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Senior Investment Group Inc    SNR

NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC

(SNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Senior Investment : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that David Smith has resigned as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to accept another business opportunity. Mr. Smith will continue in his current position through the third quarter to ensure a smooth transition for the Company. Bhairav Patel, the Company’s current Executive Vice President of Finance & Accounting and Chief Accounting Officer will assume these additional responsibilities while the Company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

“We thank David for his significant contributions to New Senior over the past 5 years, particularly his work through the Company’s internalization that occurred at the beginning of the year, and we wish him the best in his future career,” said Susan Givens, Chief Executive Officer of New Senior.

Mr. Smith’s resignation is not related to any issues involving the Company's operations, financial statements, internal controls, policies or practices. The Company has disclosed information about the transition in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of June 30, 2019, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 131 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROU
04:35pNEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BU
04:34pNEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Re..
AQ
08/05NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/02NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
08/02NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/12NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and ..
BU
06/19NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fi..
AQ
06/19NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Appointment of Justin Hutchens to Board of Dir..
BU
06/13NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 466 M
EBIT 2019 57,8 M
Net income 2019 -43,8 M
Debt 2019 1 859 M
Yield 2019 8,31%
P/E ratio 2019 -12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,12x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
Capitalization 524 M
Chart NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
New Senior Investment Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,75  $
Last Close Price 6,30  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Givens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Savage Chairman
David J. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart A. McFarland Independent Director
Virgis W. Colbert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC52.91%524
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL30.72%31 890
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES23.36%29 915
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.32.43%21 343
INVITATION HOMES INC42.48%15 383
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY34.33%14 638
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group