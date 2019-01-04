New Senior Investment : Announces Completion of Internalization

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE:
SNR) announced today the completion of the internalization of the
Company’s management function, effective January 1, 2019, as expected.
As a result, New Senior has terminated its external management contract
(the “Management Agreement”) with FIG LLC, an affiliate of Fortress
Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”). In addition, Wesley R. Edens,
co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Fortress, has resigned from
New Senior’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). As previously announced,
the post-internalization management team includes Susan Givens - Chief
Executive Officer, David Smith - Chief Financial Officer, and Bhairav
Patel - Executive Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Additional
details about the terms of the internalization are available in the
Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on January 3, 2019.
ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate
investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing
properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018,
New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties,
with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior
can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.
