New Senior Investment : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/12/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, August 2, 2019 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A copy of the press release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Senior’s website, www.newseniorinv.com.

In addition, management will host a conference call on August 2, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 694-6694 (from within the U.S.) or (970) 315-0985 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “New Senior Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.” A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newseniorinv.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on September 2, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside the U.S.); please reference access code “2947187.”

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2019, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
