New Senior Investment : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE:
SNR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2018 common stock
distribution payments.
Common Stock Dividends
During 2018, distributions for New Senior’s common stock (CUSIP
#648691103) totaled $0.78 per share. The Company’s distributions in 2018
are considered return of capital, as set forth in more detail below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock (CUSIP #648691103)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
|
|
|
|
Pay
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
Qualified
|
|
|
|
Long-Term
|
|
|
|
Unrecaptured
|
|
|
|
Return of
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
Dividend(1)
|
|
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
|
|
Sec. 1250 Gain(2)
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
3/8/18
|
|
|
|
3/22/18
|
|
|
|
$0.260000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.260000
|
6/11/18
|
|
|
|
6/22/18
|
|
|
|
$0.260000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.260000
|
9/7/18
|
|
|
|
9/21/18
|
|
|
|
$0.130000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.130000
|
12/7/18
|
|
|
|
12/21/18
|
|
|
|
$0.130000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.130000
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.780000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
$0.780000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary
Dividend amount.
(2) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of,
and included in, the Long-Term Capital Gain amount.
The data provided in this press release is provided for informational
purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged
to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions
regarding the proper tax treatment of their distributions in respect of
shares of New Senior.
ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real
estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing
properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2018,
New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties,
with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior
can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005928/en/