New Senior Investment Group Inc    SNR

NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC (SNR)
New Senior Investment : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/16/2018 | 01:15am CEST

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A copy of the press release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Senior’s website, www.newseniorinv.com.

In addition, management will host a conference call on November 1, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 694-6694 (from within the U.S.) or (970) 315-0985 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “New Senior Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call.” A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newseniorinv.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on November 30, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside the U.S.); please reference access code “5197165.”

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of June 30, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. New Senior is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.


© Business Wire 2018
