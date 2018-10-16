New Senior Investment : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE:
SNR) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018
financial results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 prior to the opening of
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A copy of the press release will
be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Senior’s website, www.newseniorinv.com.
In addition, management will host a conference call on November 1, 2018
at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by
dialing (877) 694-6694 (from within the U.S.) or (970) 315-0985 (from
outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the
call; please reference “New Senior Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call.” A
simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the
public on a listen-only basis at www.newseniorinv.com.
Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and
download any necessary software required to listen to the internet
broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available
approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59
P.M. Eastern Time on November 30, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (from
within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside the U.S.); please
reference access code “5197165.”
ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate
investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing
properties located across the United States. As of June 30, 2018, New
Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with
133 properties across 37 states. New Senior is managed by an affiliate
of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.
More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005978/en/