NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC

(SNR)
New Senior Investment : to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Healthcare REIT Summit

0
04/01/2019

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that management intends to participate in the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare REIT Summit in New York, NY on April 2, 2019. Presentation materials used with investors at the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.newseniorinv.com.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
0
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 474 M
EBIT 2019 60,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 856 M
Yield 2019 9,54%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,86x
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
Capitalization 448 M
Chart NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
New Senior Investment Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Givens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Savage Chairman
David J. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart A. McFarland Independent Director
Virgis W. Colbert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC32.28%437
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL14.10%27 863
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES15.33%27 839
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.17.96%19 000
UDR INC.14.74%12 782
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY14.24%12 451
