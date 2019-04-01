New Senior Investment : to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Healthcare REIT Summit

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE:
SNR) announced today that management intends to participate in the
Jefferies 2019 Healthcare REIT Summit in New York, NY on April 2, 2019.
Presentation materials used with investors at the conference will be
available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.newseniorinv.com.
ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real
estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing
properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018,
New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties,
with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior
can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.
