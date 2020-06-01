Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  New Senior Investment Group Inc.    SNR

NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

(SNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Senior Investment : to Participate in NAREIT REITWeek 2020 Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that management will participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2020 Investor Conference. The conference is scheduled for June 2 - 4, 2020.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROU
04:33pNEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : to Participate in NAREIT REITWeek 2020 Investor Conferen..
BU
05/29NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
05/08NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/08NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
05/08NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/28NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/27NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and C..
BU
04/03NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Provides COVID-19 Update
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 349 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,15 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,3%
Capitalization 240 M 240 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
New Senior Investment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,67 $
Last Close Price 2,90 $
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 95,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan L. Givens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Savage Chairman
Bhairav Patel Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart A. McFarland Independent Director
Virgis W. Colbert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.-62.09%240
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-25.16%22 536
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-25.60%21 911
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-19.31%15 881
INVITATION HOMES INC.-12.25%14 301
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-8.60%13 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group