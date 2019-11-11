New Senior Investment : to Participate in NAREIT's REITworld 2019 Annual Conference

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that management will participate in the NAREIT REITworld 2019 Annual Conference held in Los Angeles, CA. The conference is scheduled for November 12 – 14, 2019. Presentation materials used with investors at the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.newseniorinv.com.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2019, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 131 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005141/en/