New Senior Investment Group Inc.    SNR

NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC.

(SNR)
New Senior Investment : to Participate in NAREIT's REITworld 2019 Annual Conference

11/11/2019 | 07:32am EST

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that management will participate in the NAREIT REITworld 2019 Annual Conference held in Los Angeles, CA. The conference is scheduled for November 12 – 14, 2019. Presentation materials used with investors at the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.newseniorinv.com.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of September 30, 2019, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 131 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 466 M
EBIT 2019 57,8 M
Net income 2019 -41,5 M
Debt 2019 1 859 M
Yield 2019 6,68%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 5,38x
EV / Sales2020 5,79x
Capitalization 645 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,44  $
Last Close Price 7,78  $
Spread / Highest target 9,25%
Spread / Average Target -4,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Givens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Savage Chairman
Bhairav Patel Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart A. McFarland Independent Director
Virgis W. Colbert Independent Director
