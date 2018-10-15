Log in
New Star Investment Trust : Statement re submission of documents

10/15/2018 | 10:01am CEST

New Star Investment Trust Plc ("the Company")

LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590

Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018

The Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 has been sent to shareholders, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Copies of the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:  www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and on the Manager’s website:  www.nsitplc.com.

Neither the contents of the Manager’s website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary


