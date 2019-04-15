Annual General Meeting: Voluntary

NEW TOYO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

Registration No.: 199601387D

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF 23rd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 39 Scotts Road, Ballroom 3 & 4, Sheraton Towers, Singapore 228230 on 30 April 2019 at 10.00 a.m. to transact the following business:

AS ORDINARY BUSINESS

1.To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the ﬁ nancial year ended 31 December 2018 and the Reports of the Auditors

thereon. (Resolution 1)

2.To declare a ﬁ nal tax exempt (1-tier) dividend of 0.9 Singapore cents per ordinary

share for the ﬁ nancial year ended 31 December 2018. (Resolution 2)

3.To approve the Directors' fees of S$330,000 for the ﬁ nancial year ending 31 December 2019, to be paid quarterly in arrears. (2018: S$330,000) (Resolution 3)

4.To re-elect Ms Angela Heng Chor Kiang who is retiring by rotation pursuant to Regulation 109 of the Company's Constitution. (See Explanatory Note 1)

(Resolution 4)

5.To re-elect Mr Lim Teck Leong David who is retiring by rotation pursuant to Regulation 109 of the Company's Constitution. (See Explanatory Note 2)

(Resolution 5)

6.To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the

Directors to ﬁ x their remuneration. (Resolution 6) AS SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and, if thought ﬁ t, to pass the following ordinary resolutions with or without modiﬁcations:

7. Authority to issue shares and convertible securities (Resolution 7)

"That, pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 and the listing rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), authority be and is hereby given to the directors of the Company to issue shares and convertible securities in the Company at any time to such persons and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes as the directors may in their absolute discretion deem ﬁ t, provided that the aggregate number of shares and convertible securities to be issued pursuant to this resolution does not exceed 50% of the Company's total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares, of which the aggregate number of shares and convertible securities to be issued other than on a pro-rata basis to shareholders of the Company does not exceed 20% of the Company's total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares, and for the purpose of this resolution, the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares is based on the Company's total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares at the time this resolution is passed (after adjusting for new shares arising from the conversion of convertible securities on issue at the time this resolution is passed and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of the Company's shares), and unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, such authority shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier." (See Explanatory Note 3)

8.To transact any other business which may be properly transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 9 May 2019 after 5.00 p.m. to 10 May 2019 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of determining Members' entitlements to the ﬁ nal dividend to be proposed at the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30 April 2019.

Duly completed registrable transfers in respect of the shares in the Company received up to the close of business at 5.00 p.m. on 9 May 2019 by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services, 80 Robinson Road, #11-02, Singapore 068898 will be registered to determine Members' entitlements to such dividend. Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Ltd are credited with shares in the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 9 May 2019 will be entitled to such proposed dividend.

The proposed ﬁ nal dividend, if approved at the 23rd Annual General Meeting, will be paid on 17 May 2019.

By Order of the Board

Lee Wei Hsiung

Company Secretary

15 April 2019

Notes:

1.(a) A member who is not a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint not more than two (2) proxies to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Where such member's form of proxy appoints more than one (1) proxy, the proportion of his/her shareholding concerned to be represented by each proxy shall be speciﬁ ed in the form of proxy.

(b)A member who is a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two

(2)proxies to attend, speak and vote at the AGM, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such member. Where such member's form of proxy appoints more than two

(2)proxies, the number and class of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be speciﬁ ed in the form of proxy.

"Relevant intermediary" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50.

2.A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

3.The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies must be deposited at the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services at 80 Robinson Road, #11-02, Singapore 068898 not less than seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for the AGM.

4.An investor who buys shares using CPF monies ("CPF Investor") and/or SRS monies ("SRS Investor") (as may be applicable) may attend and cast his/her vote(s) at the AGM in person. CPF and SRS Investors who are unable to attend the AGM but would like to vote, may inform their CPF and/or SRS Approved Nominees to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting to act as their proxy, in which case, the CPF and SRS Investors shall be precluded from attending the AGM.

Explanatory Notes:

1.Ms Angela Heng Chor Kiang will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as a member of the Nominating Committee.

2.Mr Lim Teck Leong David will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee. He will be considered independent for the purpose of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

3.Ordinary Resolution 7, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company to issue shares and convertible securities in the Company provided that the aggregate number of shares and convertible securities to be issued does not exceed 50% of the Company's total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares, of which the aggregate number of shares and convertible securities to be issued other than on a pro-rata basis to shareholders of the Company does not exceed 20% of the Company's total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares for such purposes as they consider would be in the interests of the Company. The total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares is based on the Company's total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares at the time this resolution is passed after adjusting for new shares arising from the conversion of convertible securities on issue at the time the resolution is passed and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of the Company's shares. This authority will, unless revoked or varied at a general meeting, expire at the next annual general meeting of the Company or the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier.

PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY

By submitting a proxy form appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents) for the purpose of the processing and administration by the Company (or its agents) of proxies and representatives appointed for the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/ or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/ or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty.