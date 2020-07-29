NEW WAVE : PAOG CEO Interview On MoneyTV Discussing Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Acquisition Scheduled This Friday

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced an interview of CEO James C. DiPrima on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon is scheduled for this Friday, July 31, 2020. The interview is expected to cover two PAOG acquisitions revitalizing PAOG's long-term medical cannabis mission by launching PAOG into the cannabis biopharmaceutical market.

PAOG yesterday announced the acquisition of a cannabis cultivation operation developing a proprietary cannabis cultivar from Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA). The acquisition is part of PAOG's overall medical cannabis revitalization strategy that includes the second acquisition for PAOG expected to close this week of a patented cannabis extraction operation from Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY). A number of treatments derived from the patented cannabis extraction operation are under development.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures. MoneyTV is seen in over 200 million TV households in more than 75 countries.

The MoneyTV Interview will be available Friday July 31st at www.moneytv.net and will be syndicated across multiple channels and platforms.

­Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Jim DiPrima

+1-888-272-6472

info@pao.group

