New Work SE    NWO   DE000NWRK013

NEW WORK SE

(NWO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Kenya to issue 150 bln shillings roads bond by June -report

02/20/2020 | 03:58am EST

Kenya will issue a 150 billion shillings ($1.48 billion) roads bond by June, the Business Daily newspaper reported on Thursday, quoting a top government official.

The bond will be the first whose proceeds are dedicated to building and maintaining the East African nation's road network. Some roads were damaged by heavy rains last year.

Paul Maringa, principal secretary for the state department of infrastructure, told a parliamentary committee that cash raised from the bond would be used to pay pending bills to contractors and to finance new work, the newspaper reported.

A second such bond will be issued in September, the report said, adding that the Treasury would guide the issuance of the bonds, including their structuring.

Officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's government has been criticised by voters for borrowing heavily since coming to power in 2013, and his administration was forced to raise its borrowing ceiling last year after breaching initial targets.

The Treasury, which is trying to rein in a gaping budget deficit and reduce spending, has expressed confidence that the government will not face any funding challenges.

($1 = 101.3500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 272 M
EBIT 2019 50,2 M
Net income 2019 32,7 M
Finance 2019 16,8 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 49,2x
P/E ratio 2020 36,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,64x
EV / Sales2020 4,77x
Capitalization 1 551 M
Chart NEW WORK SE
Duration : Period :
New Work SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 331,00  €
Last Close Price 276,00  €
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Vollmoeller Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Winners Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Chu Chief Financial Officer
Jens Pape Chief Technical Officer
Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW WORK SE-5.48%1 675
FACEBOOK5.96%619 945
TWITTER18.75%30 274
MATCH GROUP, INC.-7.54%21 463
LINE CORPORATION0.37%11 580
SINA CORPORATION-4.53%2 651
