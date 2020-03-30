New Work SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
03/30/2020 | 02:50pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2020 / 20:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Vollmoeller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
New Work SE

b) LEI
5299002VHN50DM9T9H37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000NWRK013

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
170.50 EUR 102811.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
170.50 EUR 102811.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Dammtorstraße 30
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58705  30.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 272 M
EBIT 2019 50,7 M
Net income 2019 31,7 M
Finance 2019 18,9 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 31,5x
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,81x
EV / Sales2020 3,59x
Capitalization 1 054 M
Chart NEW WORK SE
Duration : Period :
New Work SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 245,00  €
Last Close Price 177,00  €
Spread / Highest target 89,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Vollmoeller Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Winners Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Chu Chief Financial Officer
Jens Pape Chief Technical Officer
Johannes Meier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW WORK SE-39.38%1 103
FACEBOOK-23.61%446 922
TWITTER-21.09%19 748
MATCH GROUP, INC.-23.91%17 666
LINE CORPORATION-0.59%11 515
SINA CORPORATION-20.96%2 195
