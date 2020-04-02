New Work SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.04.2020 / 10:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): von Strombeck

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

New Work SE

b) LEI

5299002VHN50DM9T9H37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000NWRK013

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 194.20 EUR 8964.60 EUR 193.80 EUR 4264.20 EUR 194.60 EUR 30990.20 EUR 193.40 EUR 6963.00 EUR 195.00 EUR 1365.60 EUR 195.40 EUR 1368.40 EUR 195.60 EUR 1369.80 EUR 195.20 EUR 4295.00 EUR 195.80 EUR 1371.20 EUR 196.00 EUR 4312.60 EUR 196.20 EUR 18247.20 EUR 194.80 EUR 12467.80 EUR 194.00 EUR 1358.60 EUR 194.40 EUR 4471.80 EUR 193.60 EUR 12197.40 EUR 193.20 EUR 2898.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 193.73 EUR 116239.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

