New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11/29/2019 | 05:05pm EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
29.11.2019 / 23:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2020 German: https://www.new-work.se/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/NEW_WORK_SE_GB_2019.pdf English: https://www.new-work.se/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/NEW_WORK_SE_AR_2019.pdf


29.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Dammtorstraße 30
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.xing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

924767  29.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=924767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
