DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.11.2019 / 23:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2020 German: https://www.new-work.se/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/NEW_WORK_SE_GB_2019.pdf English: https://www.new-work.se/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/NEW_WORK_SE_AR_2019.pdf

