Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  New World Development Company Limited    0017   HK0017000149

NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(0017)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong's Henderson to lend brownfield land to government for housing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/02/2019 | 03:57am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong property developer Henderson Land Development said on Saturday it will lend 428,000 square feet of brownfield land in the city's suburbs to the government for seven years to build 2,000 transitional housing units.

The move comes after the Hong Kong and Chinese governments asked developers to contribute back to the community, in an attempt to tackle a housing shortage in Hong Kong, where millions of anti-government protesters have taken to the streets for months.

The 428,000 square feet of land to be lent in Hong Kong's New Territories represents 1% of the total farmland Henderson owns, which was estimated to be 45 million square feet at the end of last year, the most among Hong Kong developers, according to a report published by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. But some researchers said the actual quantum of land owned could be larger.

The government said separately it is planning to pay HK$1 as rent to Henderson Land, according to local media.

Another major property developer, New World Development Co Ltd, said in September it would donate 3 million square feet of its farmland reserves for social housing, while the city's richest man Li Ka-shing said a week later he would donate HK$1 billion ($128 million) to support local small and medium sized businesses.

In one of the boldest housing policies in recent years, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vowed in her policy address in mid-October to take back about 700 hectares of land in the New Territories from developers into public use under what is known as a land resumption ordinance.

The government has also said it aimed to provide 10,000 transitional housing units in the next three years.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.69% 31.8 Delayed Quote.26.91%
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 0.38% 39.4 End-of-day quote.1.03%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED -0.18% 11.22 End-of-day quote.8.09%
QUANTUM CORPORATION -0.99% 6 Delayed Quote.200.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMP
03:57aHong Kong's Henderson to lend brownfield land to government for housing
RE
11/01NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : (1) joint announcement of nwd and nws in relation to the..
PU
11/01NOTICE OF LISTING - NWD FINANCE (BVI : 5856) guaranteed by new world development..
PU
10/24ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed Ahead Of ECB Meeting
DJ
10/18NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Notification and request form to non-registered holders ..
PU
10/18NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Letter to new registered shareholder - election of langu..
PU
10/18NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Reply form
PU
10/18NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Notice of availability to the shareholders who have chos..
PU
10/18NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Proposals involving general mandates to buy back shares ..
PU
10/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As U.S.-China Trade Deal Needs More Time
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 68 913 M
EBIT 2020 14 079 M
Net income 2020 8 641 M
Debt 2020 102 B
Yield 2020 4,64%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,15x
EV / Sales2021 2,66x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New World Development Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,77  HKD
Last Close Price 11,22  HKD
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kong Cheng Executive Vice Chairman & General Manager
Kar-Shun Cheng Chairman & Managing Director
Tak-Cheong Au Executive Director, Head-Finance & Accounts
Kar Shing Cheng Non-Executive Director
Cheung-Biu Liang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED8.09%14 642
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.84%43 960
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.78%34 668
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED15.92%29 770
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.77%29 580
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.26.02%26 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group