Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  New World Development Company Ltd.    0017   HK0017000149

NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. (0017)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong's NWS Holdings to buy FTLife Insurance for $2.8 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 04:40am CET

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's NWS Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy FTLife Insurance Co Ltd for HK$21.5 billion ($2.8 billion) from Chinese financial holding firm JD Group, in the biggest-ever insurance acquisition deal in the Asian financial hub.

NWS, the infrastructure, logistics and transport services unit of conglomerate New World Development Co Ltd, expects the deal to help diversify its business and generate recurring income, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

The acquisition highlights the attractiveness of Hong Kong's insurance businesses, which are receiving a boost from growing wealth in the city and Chinese visitors snapping up foreign currency-denominated products.

Hong Kong's life insurance market is well-developed, with a life and health insurance premium to GDP ratio of 17.94 percent in 2017, Asia's second-highest after Taiwan, according to insurer Swiss Re.

NWS said it will fund its acquisition of FTLife with a combination of internal resources and "committed" financing from global banks. It did not identify the lenders or disclose how much it plans to raise in debt.

"This transaction is a significant step towards our goal of building an immersive ecosystem of premium quality offerings to our customers and community," said Adrian Cheng, executive vice-chairman and general manager of New World Development.

Unlisted Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, a family-held conglomerate best known for retail chain Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, is the biggest shareholder of New World Development.

Reuters reported last month that Chow Tai Fook was among potential bidders for the FTLife equity holding of JD Group, also known by its Chinese name of Jiuding Group.

Shares in NWS were down 1.2 percent in morning trade, whereas those of New World Development had fallen as much as 2.3 percent in a slightly positive Hong Kong market.

DELEVERAGING

Beijing-based JD Group bought FTLife for HK$10.7 billion in 2016 from Belgian insurer Ageas as it sought growth through acquisitions in Hong Kong's financial sector.

The group has brokerage, mutual funds and private equity businesses, and was once the most valuable firm on the Chinese National Equities Exchange and Quotations, China's most active over-the-counter equity exchange.

It has invested in over 200 companies, of which about 60 are either listed or in the process of going public, its website showed.

JD Group's exit from FTLife comes as China increases scrutiny of privately owned financial holding groups, whose sprawling business shareholding and overseas investments have raised concerns which in turn have prompted deleveraging action.

FTLife was the 12th-largest individual life insurer in Hong Kong by annualised premium equivalent, with a 1.4 percent market share at the end of 2017, according to a September Fitch Ratings report on the company.

The insurer has over 2,800 financial consultants and staff, its website showed.

Acquirer NWS said HSBC Holdings PLC and Morgan Stanley were its joint financial advisers.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Keith Weir and Christopher Cushing)

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Meg Shen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGEAS -1.03% 38.47 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD -1.69% 6.41 End-of-day quote.-21.73%
HSBC HOLDINGS -1.39% 638 Delayed Quote.-16.81%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.92% 39.66 Delayed Quote.-25.10%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. -1.69% 10.48 End-of-day quote.-11.04%
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.36% 16.82 End-of-day quote.18.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMP
04:40aHong Kong's NWS Holdings to buy FTLife Insurance for $2.8 billion
RE
12/24ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Await Wall Street's Next Move
DJ
12/20NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : 2018 New World Harbour Race Sets New Record With 5,000 A..
AQ
12/18HSI ends down 235pts at 25,852 midday; turnover at HK$35.5bn
AQ
12/06NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : NWC Completes First US$310 Million Green Bond Offering
AQ
12/05NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHA : 5468) under the Issuer's U.S.$2,000,000,0..
PU
11/22NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Hong Kong property giant New World Development taps into..
AQ
11/22NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : China Land Limited Announces to Issue Its First Green Bo..
PU
11/22NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/20NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 71 765 M
EBIT 2019 15 340 M
Net income 2019 9 160 M
Debt 2019 85 437 M
Yield 2019 4,73%
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
P/E ratio 2020 10,91
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
New World Development Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 13,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi Kong Cheng Executive Vice Chairman & General Manager
Kar-Shun Cheng Chairman & Managing Director
Tak-Cheong Au Executive Director, Head-Finance & Accounts
Kar Shing Cheng Non-Executive Director
Cheung-Biu Liang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.-11.04%13 883
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.33%41 943
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-16.67%39 229
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.1.98%36 437
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.12%26 877
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED27.53%26 095
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.