New World Development Company Ltd. 0017

NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.

(0017)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/12
10.44 HKD   -0.19%
12:07aNEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : Date of board meeting
PU
09/12NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT : 2019 Yuanhong International Food Fair (YIFF) Opens in Fuqing
AQ
09/10ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of ECB Meeting
DJ
New World Development : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

0
09/13/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0017)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of New World Development Company Limited （新世界發展有限公司）(the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 and considering the recommendation of a final dividend.

By Order of the Board

Wong Man-Hoi

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises (a) seven executive directors, namely Dr. Cheng Kar-Shun,Henry, Dr. Cheng Chi-Kong,Adrian, Mr. Cheng Chi-Heng,Ms. Cheng Chi-Man,Sonia, Mr. Au Tak-Cheong,Mr. Sitt Nam-Hoiand Mr. So Chung-Keung,Alfred; (b) three non-executivedirectors, namely, Mr. Doo Wai-Hoi,William, Mr. Cheng Kar-Shing,Peter and Ms. Ki Man-Fung,Leonie; and (c) six independent non-executivedirectors, namely Mr. Yeung Ping-Leung,Howard, Mr. Cha Mou-Sing,Payson (alternate director to Mr. Cha Mou-Sing,Payson: Mr. Cha Mou-Zing,Victor), Mr. Ho Hau-Hay,Hamilton, Mr. Lee Luen-Wai,John, Mr. Liang Cheung-Biu,Thomas and Mr. Ip Yuk-Keung.

Disclaimer

New World Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.0.58%13 643
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.22%43 541
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.73%36 474
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-25.58%29 672
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.62%28 732
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD6.76%28 459
