New World Development : FY2018 Annual Results Presentation (Analysts Briefing)

DISCLAIMER - IMPORTANT NOTICE

The information contained in these materials is intended for reference and general information purposes only. Neither the information nor any opinion contained in these materials constitutes an offer or advice, or a solicitation, inducement, invitation, recommendation or suggestion by New World Development Company Limited ("NWD") or its subsidiaries, associated or affiliatedcompanies, or any of their respective directors, employees, agents, representatives or associates to buy or sell or otherwise deal in any shares, bonds, investment products, securities, futures, options, derivatives or other financial products and instruments (whether as principal or agent) or the provision of any investment advice or securities related services. Readers of these materials must, and agree that they will, make their own investment decisions based on their specific investment objectives and financial positions, and shall consult their own independent professional advisors as necessary or appropriate.

NWD, its subsidiaries, associated or affiliated companies or any of their respective directors, employees, agents, representatives or associates cannot and does not represent, warrant orguarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness, completeness, reliability or otherwise of any information contained in these materials. NWD, its subsidiaries, associated or affiliated companies or any of their respective directors, employees, agents, representatives or associates expressly excludes and disclaims any conditions or representations or warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or duties of care or otherwise regarding the information. All information is provided on an "as is" basis, and is subject to change without prior notice.

In no event will NWD, its subsidiaries, associated or affiliated companies or any of their respective directors, employees, agents, representatives or associates be responsible or liable for damages of whatever kind or nature (whether based on contract, tort or otherwise, and whether direct, indirect, special, consequential, incidental or otherwise) resulting from access to or use of any information contained in these materials including (without limitation) damages resulting from the act or omission of any third party or otherwise arising in connection with the informationcontained in these material, even if NWD, its subsidiaries, associated or affiliated companies or any of their respective directors, employees, agents, representatives or associates has beenadvised of the possibility thereof.

NWD, its subsidiaries, associated or affiliated companies or any of their respective directors, employees, agents, representatives or associates is not responsible for the information contained inthese materials which are provided by other third party ("Third Party Materials"). The inclusion of these Third Party Materials does not indicate, expressly or impliedly, any endorsement by NWD, is subsidiaries, associated or affiliated companies or any of their respective directors, employees, agents, representatives or associates as to the accuracy or reliability of its content. Access to and use of such information is at the user's own risk and subject to any terms and conditions applicable to such access/use. NWD, its subsidiaries, associated or affiliated companies or any of their respective directors, employees, agents, representatives or associates is not responsible for any losses or damage caused by any defects or omissions that may exist in the services, information orother content provided by such other third party, whether actual, alleged, consequential, punitive, or otherwise. NWD, its subsidiaries, associated or affiliated companies or any of their respectivedirectors, employees, agents, representatives or associates makes no guarantees or representations or warranties as to, and shall have no responsibility or liability for, any content provided by any third party or have any responsibility or liability for, including without limitation, the accuracy, subject matter, quality or timeliness of any such content.

By participating in this Presentation or by accepting any copy of the slides presented, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

FY2018 results review

Financial highlights

(HK$ million) FY2018 FY2017 YoY change (%)

Revenue 60,688.7 56,628.8 7.2% Segment results 15,844.6 14,090.4 12.4% Changes in fair value of investment properties 15,367.1 1,363.8 1,026.8% Profit for the year 27,081.2 10,474.7 158.5% Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 23,338.1 7,675.7 204.1% Underlying profit 7,977.6 7,133.3 11.8% Interim dividend (HK$) $0.14 $0.13 7.7% Final dividend (HK$) $0.34 $0.33 3.0% Full year dividend (HK$) $0.48 $0.46 4.3% Reported basic earnings per share (HK$) $2.34 $0.80 192.5% Underlying earnings per share (HK$) $0.80 $0.75 6.7% Net debt 74,859.0 76,870.2 -2.6% Gearing ratio (%) 29.3% 34.8% -5.5 percentage points 17.HK - New World Development

Segment performance

(HK$ million) FY2018 FY2017